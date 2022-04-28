'No confidence' - Families reaction to mental health trust report

Nick Fulcher (left) has fought for change at NSFT following the death of his mother-in-law, Peggy Copeman, at the side of the M11 last year. Picture: Nick Fulcher - Credit: Nick Fulcher

"We have heard this all before."

This is the damning verdict of families who have lost loved-ones to mental health struggles in the past.

Caroline Aldridge has become a staunch mental health campaigner following the death of her son Tim Shanahan, from Norwich, in September 2014.

Tim Shanahan, son of Caroline Aldridge, who died while under the care of NSFT - Credit: Caroline Aldridge

She has since devoted her life to telling his story in the hope that the lessons from his experience would prevent others from suffering the same pain she has.

However, seven years later she feels she is seeing the same mistakes being made.

She said: "I'm really sad and quite angry about the things that have been going on since Tim's death - I can't say I'm surprised at all at the result, sadly.

"I have tried with several leadership teams at the Trust to go in and help and they have all looked me in the eyes and said that had changed, but little has.

"As a bereaved parent, still seeing the same things happening in 2022 that happened to Tim beggars belief and breaks my heart.

Caroline Aldridge with her book He Died Waiting about her son Tim. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"If the Trust can not own the problems it has and what they meant to families affected, then how will it ever get any better?

"For the families, the situation is irretrievable - nothing will ever recover what they have lost and you feel helpless watching other people die in copy cat circumstances."

Nick Fulcher's mother-in-law Peggy Copeman, from New Buckenham, died on December 16, 2019, on the hard shoulder of the M11 while being transported back to Norfolk from an out of area placement in Taunton.

He said: "It is fantastic that the Trust is being held to account by the CQC, but I have no confidence that anything will change. I have no trust in them at all.

"The whole board of the Trust needs to change or it needs to be disbanded - but changes need to come from central government."

Stuart Richardson, the Trust's chief executive said: "We know we need to improve much quicker as a Trust. The people of Norfolk and Suffolk have not been receiving the care they need and for that we are deeply sorry."

In 2022 alone, the Trust has been served with three prevention of future deaths reports by the coroner's service, relating to the deaths of 40-year-old Tracy Wood, 21-year-old Theo Brennan-Hulme and 72-year-old Sheila Steggles.