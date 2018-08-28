Hospital’s £1.65m transformation wins national design award

Beccles Hospital's Minsmere Ward received the prize for best dementia care facility at the Building Better Healthcare awards. Photo: LSI Architects. Archant

A £1.65m project to transform a ward at Beccles Hospital has been presented with a national award for the quality of its designs.

The hospital now meets the highest dementia-friendly standards after NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) carried out improvements last year.

LSI Architects received the prize for best dementia care facility at the Building Better Healthcare awards.

The firm attributes its success in transforming the Minsmere Ward to working closely with staff and understanding the needs of patients.

Ben Wall, of LSI Architects, said: “Creating environments suitable for people living with dementia is increasingly a major consideration in the design of healthcare environments.

“We have applied our significant learning and experience of key dementia design principles from previous projects to the refurbishment of the Minsmere Ward, and are delighted to now see the ward recognised as a leading example of a dementia friendly hospital environment.”

The ward was redesigned to be welcoming, local and comforting and includes a circular corridor to encourage movement while each seating area is unique and offers makers to help patients navigate their way through the building.

The outside area was also developed with vulnerable people in mind and features a ‘dementia garden’ with seating and raised planters so patients can enjoy contact with nature.

Judges at the awards stated: “The hospital environment is so important for patients with dementia.

“It can really make or break the healing and recovery process, so it is great to see thought being put into this refurbishment project.

“There are wonderful touches, including bright interiors and clean, friendly spaces, which patients of all ages will appreciate.”

The Minsmere Ward provides intense rehabilitation so patients can return to an independent life as quickly as possible.

Rebecca Hulme, chief nurse with the CCG, said: “We are delighted that the Minsmere Ward has received this national accolade.

“A hospital admission can be daunting for anyone, but especially for someone with dementia. It is really important we do as much as we possibly can to make their stay easier, and creating the right environment is a vital part of that.”