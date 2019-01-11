Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Eating disorder charity to provide training for parents and carers

11 January, 2019 - 00:05
Beat charity CEO Andrew Radford. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Beat charity CEO Andrew Radford. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

Norwich-based national eating disorder charity Beat is partnering with Norfolk Community Eating Disorder Service to provide training for parents and carers of people with eating disorders.

More than one million people in the UK have an eating disorder and these illnesses cost families an average of £32,672 a year in travel expenses, lost income and other costs.

Families can provide vital support for eating disorder sufferers and guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommend that family-based therapy is usually the most effective method for first treating anorexia and bulimia in young people.

Yet more than 40pc of carers nationally said that on first referral they did not receive any information about eating disorders, and more than 60pc said they were not told about sources of help such as peer support groups or helplines. In research published last year 44pc of mothers and 31pc of fathers described themselves as “extremely badly affected” by delays in getting treatment for their child.

Norfolk mother Jane Moyse, whose daughter Eliza fell ill with anorexia when she was 14, said, “We felt very alone and isolated when Eliza had her eating disorder. Although the children and adolescent mental health service set up a meeting for parents, there was no real advice and support for us.

“All we wanted was someone to talk to and advise us how to react and what to say when Eliza was struggling, or to talk to other parents who had been through this”

To ensure that parents and carers have the knowledge and support they need, Beat is running a two-day workshop on January 19 and 20 specifically designed to help them better understand eating disorders and develop practical skills for talking to someone who is suffering.

Beat’s head of communications Rebecca Field said: “Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses that affect people of all backgrounds, ages and genders.

“Families can provide vital help for loved ones suffering with an eating disorder and it is essential that they get the information and support they need.

“With the support of NHS services Beat’s training can empower parents and help them work together with medical professionals and sufferers themselves for a full recovery for their loved ones.”

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Are you offended? Company attacked over use of female models

Agrifac managing director Andy Carse pictured in May 2018. Picture: www.edp24.co.uk

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Armed robbery in King’s Lynn and car-jacking in Downham Market

Jet petrol garage in Downham Market had a customer's car stolen at knife point. Photo: Google

Most Read

‘She is irreplaceable’: Award-winning Cambridgeshire countryside campaigner Shirley Fieldhouse dies at 84

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenagers to tackle Alpine climbing expedition for charity

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cambridgeshire charity wins grant to help provide support on best energy deals

#includeImage($article, 225)

Local libraries come together for ‘jam-packed’ season of performances and workshops next month

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

WATCH: North Norfolk meat-free café to serve Greggs-style vegan sausage rolls

Anne Richardson who has opened Cafe Carmel, a vegetarian cafe at Bacton, named in memory of her late daughter, Beth Carmel, and her late mother-in-law, also Carmel. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

King’s Lynn Town add Bury Town defender to ranks

Jake Kerins, who has joined King's Lynn Town from Bury Town Picture: CARL MARSTON

WATCH: Ex-chorus girl and pub owner’s memories of a teenage Olivia Colman

Former tap dancer and chorus line dancer, Marjorie Davies, who is soon to celebrate owning the King's Arms at Blakeney for 43 years, and remembers when actress Olivia Colman worked there when she was a student at Gresham's. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists