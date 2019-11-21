Search

Advanced search

'You are expected to eat': Christmas pain for people with eating disorders

PUBLISHED: 16:09 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 21 November 2019

Christina Taylor, 34, from Sprowston, who is recovering from an eating disorder. Picture: Christina Taylor

Christina Taylor, 34, from Sprowston, who is recovering from an eating disorder. Picture: Christina Taylor

Christina Taylor

Christmas is traditionally viewed as a time of year when family and friends gather to eat and drink.

Caroline Price, director of services at Beat. Picture: BeatCaroline Price, director of services at Beat. Picture: Beat

But for people living with anorexia, bulimia or a binge-eating disorder the festive period is a difficult time which raises feelings of loneliness and anxiety.

The Beat logo. Picture: BeatThe Beat logo. Picture: Beat

In a bid to help, eating disorder charity Beat is holding a day-long course in Norwich on Saturday, November 23, called for Coping with Christmas, for parents and carers of loved ones with an eating disorder.

Mother-of-two Christina Taylor, 34, from Sprowston, who was diagnosed with anorexia aged 13, is in recovery but said Christmas was a challenging time of year.

She said: "This time of year is all about food. You are expected to eat and drink. You are in situations involving food and there is general disruption. An eating disorder is all about patterns and control."

Mrs Taylor, a life insurance underwriter for Aviva, said she had worked in offices for the past 12 years and had avoided many Christmas social functions with work colleagues because of issues with food.

"It makes you feel like the little person outside watching in."

Mrs Taylor said she was better around food and started her recovery seven years ago when her first child was born.

"Both sides, family and people with an eating disorder, put pressure on themselves to have a picture-perfect Christmas.

"Do what makes you comfortable. It is not about being perfect. It is about what you can do to manage. Putting yourself under pressure to do something you are uncomfortable doing to keep up appearances isn't worth it. If you want a bowl of baked beans for Christmas Day, have one. It is about communication," Mrs Taylor added.

Caroline Price, Beat's director of services, said: "Emotions come to a head at Christmas. The Coping with Christmas course is about getting parents and carers to think differently."

Mrs Price said it allowed people to understand what their loved one was going through and plan a strategy.

"Family provides invaluable support."

The Coping with Christmas course takes place at Chalk Hill House, 19 Rosary Road, from 10am to 4pm. Visit www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk to register.

For support call the Beat advice line on 08088010677 between 4pm-8pm, from December 24 and January 1, seven days a week.

The advice line is open to anyone and before December 24 and after January 1 it is open from 2pm-8.30pm on weekdays and 4pm-8pm during weekends.

Most Read

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

A47 collisions causes long delays for rush hour traffic

There are queues on the east-bound A47 near Honingham due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Staff didn’t notice the big bruise’: Mother slams school’s response to attack on son

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form. Picture: Archant

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Election candidate tells of shock over alleged threat of shooting

A parliamentary candidate has spoken of his shock after alleging a man told him he would shoot him if he were successfully elected. Photo: Alex Broadway

New cinema gets go-ahead and aims to open in 2020

How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists