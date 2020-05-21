Old Hunstanton braced for fresh invasion of day trippers

Villagers are bracing themselves for another invasion of day trippers as the sun shines down on the coast.

While car parks and public toilets have been closed across north Norfolk, the cliff tops at Old Hunstanton have re-opened.

Yesterday the car park was packed with hundreds of cars, as temperatures soared and sunseekers flocked to the beach.

But many also parked on verges down the narrow lanes, upsetting residents.

One said: “Hundreds flocked to our beach today, don’t care about parking on our or our neighbours’ roadside gardens and trampling our plants growing, don’t care they are right outside our home windows which we ended up having to close, don’t care that emergency services can not get down the road if needed.

“Boris Johnson has allowed idiots to return to our homes and areas we live and spread the Covid-19.”