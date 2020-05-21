Search

Old Hunstanton braced for fresh invasion of day trippers

PUBLISHED: 10:31 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 21 May 2020

Hunstanton's cliff top car park was full on the hottest day of the year so far, despite the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Chris Bishop

Hunstanton's cliff top car park was full on the hottest day of the year so far, despite the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Chris Bishop

Villagers are bracing themselves for another invasion of day trippers as the sun shines down on the coast.

A sign at Old Hunstanton warns visitors to socially distance Picture: Chris BishopA sign at Old Hunstanton warns visitors to socially distance Picture: Chris Bishop

While car parks and public toilets have been closed across north Norfolk, the cliff tops at Old Hunstanton have re-opened.

Yesterday the car park was packed with hundreds of cars, as temperatures soared and sunseekers flocked to the beach.

But many also parked on verges down the narrow lanes, upsetting residents.

One said: “Hundreds flocked to our beach today, don’t care about parking on our or our neighbours’ roadside gardens and trampling our plants growing, don’t care they are right outside our home windows which we ended up having to close, don’t care that emergency services can not get down the road if needed.

Crowds flock to Hunstanton on the hottest day of the year Picture: Chris BishopCrowds flock to Hunstanton on the hottest day of the year Picture: Chris Bishop

“Boris Johnson has allowed idiots to return to our homes and areas we live and spread the Covid-19.”

