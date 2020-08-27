Search

Advanced search

Video

Banham Poultry partially closes factory as 80 coronavirus cases confirmed

PUBLISHED: 17:41 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 27 August 2020

Banham Poultry has partially closed its factory in Attleborough after a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Banham Poultry has partially closed its factory in Attleborough after a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Banham Poultry factory that has seen a coronavirus outbreak has been partially closed with 350 workers told to self-isolate.

A total of 80 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 at the meat plant in Attleborough out of 376 tests done.

Banham Poultry has voluntarily agreed to close part of the site following advice from Public Health England and Norfolk Public Health.

All 350 staff who work in the cutting room area of the factory have been asked to isolate with their households.

Temperature checks are carried out as staff enter Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireTemperature checks are carried out as staff enter Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Those who have tested positive will be asked to isolate for 10 days. Those who have tested negative will be asked to isolate for 14 days.

MORE: Why are there so many coronavirus outbreaks at factories like Banham Poultry?

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health for Norfolk, said: “This action has been taken because we believe it is the most effective way to protect the wider public from further transmission. We have carefully assessed the various levels of risk to come to this decision.

“This has been an incredibly tough decision for Banham Poultry, whose management team has worked tirelessly to make arrangements for this partial closure, balancing the protection of the public, their staff and their business.

All 350 workers in the cutting room of the Banham Poultry factory near the centre of Attleborough have been told to isolate. Picture: Denise BradleyAll 350 workers in the cutting room of the Banham Poultry factory near the centre of Attleborough have been told to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

“I’d also like to thank them for their significant endeavours in assisting us with contact tracing.”

The area of the factory affected is to undergo a deep clean.

Employees who work in other areas of the plant will be able to continue working and the factory will remain open.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilDr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The outbreak has been classed as “nationally significant” and the case is being reviewed by the government’s chief medical officer.

Bosses from the factory, owned by Chesterfield Poultry, met with leaders from Norfolk County Council, Breckland Council and other local authorities from across Norfolk on Thursday to discuss how they will help workers, many of whom live in houses of multiple occupancy, are self-isolating.

MORE: Coronavirus cases rise in Breckland and Great Yarmouth after Banham Poultry outbreak

The plant is located near the centre of Attleborough, adjacent to the town’s railway station. As well as employees from the surrounding area, many of the workers also live in Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

A lorry arrives at Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireA lorry arrives at Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said the infection rate across Norfolk and Breckland was being “constantly monitored”.

“We have taken appropriate steps,” he said. “We will continue to review the evidence across Breckland. Norfolk and the wider region at the time will take appropriate action.”

Dr Smith added: “At this stage in our investigation these cases of infection are in staff who work in Banham Poultry and their households. There is no evidence of increased risk to the general public. The risk of infection from food products is very low.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus cases rise in Breckland and Great Yarmouth after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road closed in village following ‘serious’ single vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a “serious” single vehicle collision on East Ruston Road, in Happisburgh, after being called at 8am this morning. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council leaders and factory bosses meet today amid Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Retailer fears she may have to close town store after expanding online during lockdown

Sarah Simonds at Artichoke. Pic: Artichoke

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus cases rise in Breckland and Great Yarmouth after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Military plane spotted flying over Norfolk was RAF Globemaster on exercise

The aircraft departed from Brize Norton in Oxfordshire Photo: Paul Jarvis

City new boy Hugill on Mr Nasty tag and unfinished business

Jordan Hugill sat down with Paddy Davitt for an in-depth chat at Norwich City's training base Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter