Search

Advanced search

Video

Council leaders and factory bosses meet today amid Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 08:10 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 08:39 27 August 2020

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Meetings will be held today to look at ways of supporting workers struck down by a covid-19 outbreak at a Norfolk factory and to ensure it doesn’t spread elsewhere in the community.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council. Picture: Breckland CouncilSam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council. Picture: Breckland Council

After 347 tests were done on workers at the Attleborough-based Banham Poultry factory, 75 have come back positive.

Cases have been linked to employees in the cutting room and the area was temporarily shut down on August 26, according to Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council.

Other areas in the factory remain open.

MORE: Analysis: What could Banham Poultry’s coronavirus outbreak mean for Norfolk?

Speaking on BBC Radio Norfolk, he said 350 workers are isolating.

The outbreak has been classed as “nationally significant” and the case is being reviewed by the government’s chief medical officer.

Mr Chapman-Allen said bosses from the factory, owned by Chesterfield Poultry, will meet with leaders from Breckland Council and other local authorities from across Norfolk on August 27 to discuss how they will help workers, many of whom live in houses of multiple occupancy, are self-isolating.

He added the infection rate across Norfolk and Breckland was being “constantly monitored”.

“We have taken appropriate steps,” Mr Chapman-Allen said. “We will continue to review the evidence across Breckland. Norfolk and the wider region at the time will take appropriate action.

“Throughout the pandemic the local authorities stepped up in quick order to support those in need. It is no different now.

“There is no indication of a rise in infection in Breckland and Norfolk.”

He added it was important for people to remember the basics of hand washing and wearing a mask.

The council leader said local authorities continued to support businesses in terms of their internal coronavirus risk assessments.

MORE: Norfolk public health director ‘confident’ in track and trace system after Banham Poultry outbreak

“We will share key information from the Banham Poultry incident,” Mr Chapman-Allen added.

Dr Louise Smith, director of Public Health England in Norfolk, said “there was no evidence of increased risk to the general public” in relation to the virus spreading through food packaging from the factory.

She added the majority of the workers who had tested positive lived in Breckland, Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Analysis: What could Banham Poultry’s coronavirus outbreak mean for Norfolk?

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Travellers move on to Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

‘A big hit for the business’ - Café forced to close after coronavirus contact

Diane Syrette (left) with her daughter Sam Osborne at their Regent St cafe, Mocha. Photo: Sarah Burgess

£35m floating eco-resort plan for former quarry

The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council leaders and factory bosses meet today amid Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Retailer fears she may have to close town store after expanding online during lockdown

Sarah Simonds at Artichoke. Pic: Artichoke

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Analysis: What could Banham Poultry’s coronavirus outbreak mean for Norfolk?

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s famous tree brought back from jeopardy after health boost

Biochar being added to the soil around the Kett�s Oak by the project team. Picture: Tom Barrett