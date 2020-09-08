Banham Poultry outbreak: Health leader hails ‘encouraging progress’ as cases fall

Just over half of contacts from Banham Poultry workers have been tracked, leading to criticism of the national test and trace system. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norfolk’s public health chief has hailed “encouraging” progress at Banham Poultry as the latest data shows a fall in coronavirus cases in the county.

The total number of positive cases at the factory following an outbreak in August is now 127 out of 735 workers tested, Dr Louise Smith said on Tuesday.

Thanks to the efforts of volunteers and contact tracers brought in from Essex County Council, Dr Smith said that almost 70pc of contacts of infected workers had now been traced - up from 50pc last week.

It comes as 108 workers who were isolating have been given the all clear to return to the factory.

Mobile testing units have been set up in areas where Banham Poultry staff live, including Great Yarmouth, and those test had shown there were 16 other cases in the community, with five of those in the same household as an infected worker.

“The peak of that outbreak has passed and the numbers are starting to go down,” Dr Smith said.

The current infection rate in Norfolk is 8.7 positive cases per 100,000, she said, down from 18.3 at the height of the outbreak.

Dr Smith added that there had been no other outbreaks over the last few days, despite one staff member at Primark in Norwich and one at Old Buckenham High School testing positive.

Four patients are in Norfolk hospitals with coronavirus, but none are in intensive care.

Norfolk was placed on a list to get extra government help last week, but Dr Smith said the data showed that no extra restrictions would be “warranted or justified”.