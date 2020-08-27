Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus cases rise in Breckland and Great Yarmouth after Banham Poultry outbreak

PUBLISHED: 12:02 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 27 August 2020

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

The coronavirus outbreak at Banham Poultry has seen cases rise in both Breckland and Great Yarmouth - but not other areas of Norfolk so far.

After being at a very low level for several weeks, Public Health England figures of those testing positive show a sudden increase in the two areas.

In Breckland, where Banham Poultry is based, 12 people tested positive on Monday. There is delay of a few days in the figures so that will rise in the coming week. The last time there was such a high number of confirmed coronavirus on a single day in Breckland was May 15.

A total of 75 people have tested positive at the meat factory near Attleborough with 347 tests done.

Many of the workers also live in Great Yarmouth, Dr Louise Smith, head of public health in Norfolk said, and that is also reflected in the latest figures.

There, nine people are currently showing as testing positive on Monday - the highest number in a single day in Great Yarmouth since May 19.

More: What could Banham Poultry’s coronavirus outbreak mean for Norfolk?

The cases have been linked to staff in the cutting room and the area was temporarily shut down on August 26.

Around 350 workers are self-isolating but the rest of the factory remains open as of Thursday morning.

When the outbreak was first reported on Monday, Blaine van Rensburg, managing director of Banham Poultry, said: “The safety of our staff, customers, and the wider public is really important to us and we are working with public health authorities to make sure we are doing absolutely everything we can and following all of the correct procedures.

“We have already invested in a range of procedures and protective equipment to keep our staff as safe as possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council leaders and factory bosses meet today amid Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Analysis: What could Banham Poultry’s coronavirus outbreak mean for Norfolk?

Banham Poultry at Attleborough which has seen an outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Retailer fears she may have to close town store after expanding online during lockdown

Sarah Simonds at Artichoke. Pic: Artichoke

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

No need for wider local lockdown as Banham Poultry coronavirus outbreak hits 75 cases

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus cases rise in Breckland and Great Yarmouth after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road closed in village following ‘serious’ single vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a “serious” single vehicle collision on East Ruston Road, in Happisburgh, after being called at 8am this morning. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norfolk’s famous tree brought back from jeopardy after health boost

Biochar being added to the soil around the Kett�s Oak by the project team. Picture: Tom Barrett

Retailer fears she may have to close town store after expanding online during lockdown

Sarah Simonds at Artichoke. Pic: Artichoke

Teemu Pukki makes the Finland squad

Teemu Pukki has been selected in Finland's squad. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd