Coronavirus cases rise in Breckland and Great Yarmouth after Banham Poultry outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak at Banham Poultry has seen cases rise in both Breckland and Great Yarmouth - but not other areas of Norfolk so far.

After being at a very low level for several weeks, Public Health England figures of those testing positive show a sudden increase in the two areas.

In Breckland, where Banham Poultry is based, 12 people tested positive on Monday. There is delay of a few days in the figures so that will rise in the coming week. The last time there was such a high number of confirmed coronavirus on a single day in Breckland was May 15.

A total of 75 people have tested positive at the meat factory near Attleborough with 347 tests done.

Many of the workers also live in Great Yarmouth, Dr Louise Smith, head of public health in Norfolk said, and that is also reflected in the latest figures.

There, nine people are currently showing as testing positive on Monday - the highest number in a single day in Great Yarmouth since May 19.

The cases have been linked to staff in the cutting room and the area was temporarily shut down on August 26.

Around 350 workers are self-isolating but the rest of the factory remains open as of Thursday morning.

When the outbreak was first reported on Monday, Blaine van Rensburg, managing director of Banham Poultry, said: “The safety of our staff, customers, and the wider public is really important to us and we are working with public health authorities to make sure we are doing absolutely everything we can and following all of the correct procedures.

“We have already invested in a range of procedures and protective equipment to keep our staff as safe as possible.”

