Your chance to enter baking competition as part of Dying Matters awareness day

PUBLISHED: 15:39 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 03 March 2020

Chef Richard Hughes who will cook a special meal for winners of a baking competition as part of a Dying Matters event in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Care and nursing home chefs are being invited to create their best bakes as part of a campaign encouraging people to talk about dying, death and bereavement.

The special baking competition has been put on as part of the Dying Matters event at Norwich's Forum on May 7.

Dying Matters is designed to help people think about an inevitable part of life and put in place plans such as wills, advanced care planning and organ donation.

The winner of the baking competition will have a special meal made for them by Richard Hughes from The Assembly House and other winners will receive a voucher for afternoon tea at The Assembly House.

The event judging for the Dying Matters Cake Bake will take place on May 6 with winners being announced at The Forum the next day.

Care home chefs from Norfolk and Waveney are eligible to enter the competition and for details email j.shuttler@nhs.net

