Baby and toddler classes moving online to support parents during coronavirus outbreak

Eva Stone, from North Walsham, who runs Mitchy Titch Baby Yoga. Picture: Artyfaxprints Artyfaxprints

Baby and toddler groups are moving online to keep parents in touch with each other during the coronavirus outbreak.

Face-to-face classes ranging from play groups and music and singing sessions to gymnastics classes have temporarily stopped after Boris Johnson’s message urging people to stop non-essential social gatherings.

But some groups are hoping to live stream or put out pre-recorded sessions online to keep parents and children connected.

Parenting website Norwich Mumbler has also created a section on its website www.norwich.mumbler.co.uk dedicated to websites offering practical advice for parents regarding the coronavirus outbreak, tips on keeping children occupied in the house from educational activities and baking recipes, and family meal ideas using tins and frozen goods.

Katrin Oldridge pictured in 2019 with her daughters, Ada, then aged four, right, and Hazel, then aged two. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Katrin Oldridge pictured in 2019 with her daughters, Ada, then aged four, right, and Hazel, then aged two. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norwich Mumbler Facebook Chat Group will also be a space for parents to communicate and support each other as more people go into self-isolation.

Mother-of-three, Katrin Oldridge, 34, from Sprowston, who founded the Norwich Mumbler, said: “People are scathing about technology but we are lucky to have these things. Having groups close is tough but going online is a nice gesture. “Knowing there is a community online is good. During the coronavirus everyone will be going through similar things. Having the Norwich Mumbler community to help is good. It is not the greatest situation but it does bring out the community spirit in people.”

She created the dedicated coronavirus section due to the sheer amount of online posts offering advice about it and wanted to offer information through trusted and official websites.

Mrs Oldridge added the educational resources and advice will also allow children to have structure when schools and nurseries eventually shut because of the virus.

Eva Stone, 39, from Happisburgh Road in North Walsham, who runs Mitchy Titch Baby Yoga classes, had to stop her classes this week and is looking at moving them online.

One of the reasons is because if they stopped she would stop earning but it was also to support parents.

She added: “It is vital to keep parents communicating.”