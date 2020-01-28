Search

Advanced search

'NHS ran up £100k legal bill after my daughter's death'

PUBLISHED: 08:33 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:33 28 January 2020

Averil Hart died from an eating disorder aged 19 in 2012. Her dad Nic says he has been trying to get answers from the NHS ever since. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Averil Hart died from an eating disorder aged 19 in 2012. Her dad Nic says he has been trying to get answers from the NHS ever since. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

The father of a teenager has hit out an NHS trust for trying to defend its reputation rather than improving care after her death.

Averil died on December 15, 2012. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYAveril died on December 15, 2012. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

UEA student Averil Hart, from Sudbury, died in December 2012 aged 19 from anorexia.

Five years later, an Ombudsman report found every single NHS organisation involved in Averil's care had failed her.

In this seven-year fight for answers, father Nic Hart said NHS chiefs at the Cambridge and Peterborough Foundation Trust (CPFT), which were responsible for Averil's care, had displayed a similar attitude to the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) where a manager gloated last week the Trust had "got away" with bad media coverage after the death of another patient.

"It is disappointing that this attitude prevails widely," he said.

A Parliamentary Health Service Ombudsman's report found every NHS organisation involved in Averil's care failed her in some way. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYA Parliamentary Health Service Ombudsman's report found every NHS organisation involved in Averil's care failed her in some way. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

"In our case the senior clinician said she had 'concocted a plan' after Averil had died.

"The email sent by the NSFT communications manager very much echoes how the CPFT dealt with Averil's case."

His remarks come as it emerged CPFT, which runs the Norfolk Community Eating Disorder Services, has spent nearly £100,000 to date in legal fees relating to Averil's case.

You may also want to watch:

"It is a total waste," Mr Hart said. "We need that money to be spent on care.

"It is not just one incident. It adds up to a sense of short term reputation management rather than care.

"These people see it as their job to protect the organisation, and they lose sight of the fact of where they are working."

Mr Hart also hit out at the CPFT for the following actions since Averil's death:

- A senior medic at CPFT told colleagues in an email that she had "concocted a plan" about how to deal with a complaint from Mr Hart

- Material relating to Averil's case being deleted

- Averil being removed as an anonymous case study from a draft version of national guidelines on the management of severe anorexia nervosa (MARSIPAN)

An email stated the removal of Averil's case study was a "matter of urgency" and there was "reputational damage of the service and trust at stake".

Mr Hart added: "For them it is about the presentation to the wider world when these tragedies happen."

Bosses at the CPFT did not want to comment.

Related articles

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Care home forced to closed after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

GP died after freak cycling accident near Amsterdam

Dr Nick Ireland, from Freethorpe, died following a cycling accident near Amsterdam in summer 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Jessica Basey-Fisher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

GP died after freak cycling accident near Amsterdam

Dr Nick Ireland, from Freethorpe, died following a cycling accident near Amsterdam in summer 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Jessica Basey-Fisher

Care home forced to closed after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

See inside this home for sale in one of the prettiest high streets in Norfolk

The property for sale in the High Street, Little Walsingham. Pic: Jackson-Stops.

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

‘Outstanding’ - St Mirren boss hails Canaries loanee’s impact and leadership qualities

Norwich City defender Akin Famewo, front, in loan action for St Mirren at Rangers last week Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Drive 24