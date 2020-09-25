Video

Autumn flu season prompts Norfolk coronavirus prevention campaign

Woman reads a leaflet as she demonstrates how to take a coronavirus self-test. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

A local campaign to stop the spread of Covid-19 as we head into the colder autumn months has been launched in Norfolk.

The prevention campaign by Norfolk County Council seeks to highlight that colds and flu viruses are spread in exactly the same way as the coronavirus.

The campaign, which includes videos and posters and which will run on social media and in regional and local press, also promote the Government’s message around three key activities; regular hand washing, wearing a face covering in enclosed public spaces and keeping a safe distance from people not in your household.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, said: “As winter approaches, we’ll be spending more time indoors where there is less ventilation, and this will increase the risk of coronavirus spreading, because cold and flu viruses are spread in the same way.

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health Picture: Norfolk County Council Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health Picture: Norfolk County Council

“If we are doing the right things to guard against coronavirus, then these simple steps will also help to prevent the spread of other common viruses.”

The campaign comes after figures revealed by Dr Louise Smith warned that the number of Covid-19 infections in the county was “creeping up”.

On Wednesday, council bosses also confirmed positive coronavirus cases in eight Norfolk schools - although none were classed as outbreaks.

Part of the campaign posters for the Norfolk coronavirus campaign. Picture: Norfolk County Council Part of the campaign posters for the Norfolk coronavirus campaign. Picture: Norfolk County Council

The new campaign will coincide with a social media campaign targeting 11-25 year-olds in Norfolk with a fast paced comic-style animation, encouraging young people to wash their hands regularly and to keep a safe distance from each other to help stop the spread of the virus.

Norfolk’s public health team will also be sharing these messages with local authorities, businesses and schools.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council and chair of the Norfolk Covid-19 engagement board, said: “We all have a part to play in keeping ourselves and our communities safe and Norfolk has responded so well so far.

“Our county has experienced relatively low levels of coronavirus, so let’s keep it this way and not be complacent.

“If we keep practising these measures it will help us get back to a more normal way of life sooner.”

• If you have any of the main coronavirus symptoms - a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss or change in your sense of taste or smell - get a free test by calling 119 or visit nhs.uk