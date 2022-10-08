News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Autumn Covid jab rollout passed 100,000 in Norfolk and Waveney

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:00 AM October 8, 2022
Pregnant woman receives her Covid vaccination from Norfolk hospital clinic

More than 100,000 people have had autumn Covid boosters - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

More than 100,000 people have now received Covid booster jabs as part of the region's autumn roll-out.

The roll-out, which is open to over 65s, carers and pregnant women, kicked into gear at the beginning of September.

And since then, more than 100,000 people have come forward to receive updated doses ahead of the winter months.

Kate Keeling, head of immunisation at NHS Norfolk and Waveney, said: "Our colleagues have been working tirelessly to deliver the autumn booster programme, and we're delighted to have given more than 100,000 vaccinations since we began at the beginning of September.

"We continue to urge local people to take up the offer of the vaccine as soon as they are called forward."

The roll-out is set to continue throughout the year and will soon be extended to include all adults aged 50 and over.

It comes after it was confirmed the region's large-scale vaccine centres will close down on December 31.

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Tourists enjoying sunny weather at Hunstanton in 1966

Nostalgia

Stroll along the prom at this Norfolk seaside town in the 1960s

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon
Ami Pollard, from Fakenham, pictured with her mum, Dawn Grinnell

Woman's tribute to mum who 'put everybody else before herself'

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
La Mama's

Takeaway with zero rating for food hygiene could be prosecuted

Nigel Chapman

Logo Icon
Get into the festive spirit as Winter Wonderland is coming to the Norfolk Showground. 

Christmas | Video

What to expect at Winter Wonderland running for 6 weeks with REAL ice rink

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon