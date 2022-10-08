Autumn Covid jab rollout passed 100,000 in Norfolk and Waveney

More than 100,000 people have had autumn Covid boosters - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

More than 100,000 people have now received Covid booster jabs as part of the region's autumn roll-out.

The roll-out, which is open to over 65s, carers and pregnant women, kicked into gear at the beginning of September.

And since then, more than 100,000 people have come forward to receive updated doses ahead of the winter months.

Kate Keeling, head of immunisation at NHS Norfolk and Waveney, said: "Our colleagues have been working tirelessly to deliver the autumn booster programme, and we're delighted to have given more than 100,000 vaccinations since we began at the beginning of September.

"We continue to urge local people to take up the offer of the vaccine as soon as they are called forward."

The roll-out is set to continue throughout the year and will soon be extended to include all adults aged 50 and over.

It comes after it was confirmed the region's large-scale vaccine centres will close down on December 31.