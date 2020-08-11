Video

15-fold rise in Yarmouth coronavirus cases as latest figures released

Great Yarmouth’s coronavirus cases rose fifteen-fold in a week, new figures have revealed.

In the latest seven-day rolling average from July 31 to August 7, Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk reported a rise, as 33 cases were reported across the county.

Of the new Norfolk cases, 15 occurred around Great Yarmouth, up from one the previous week.

In context with the rest of England, Pendle, Lancashire, has the highest infection rate in the country jumping from 44.5 cases in the seven days to July 31 to 96.6 in the seven days to August 7 - showing the region still remains low.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk, said NHS data showed a “clear connection” between cases, linked through family and social contact.

Broadland was the next highest area with eight new cases, up from two the previous week, increasing its infection rate to 6.1 per 100,000 people.

South Norfolk was the final area to see an increase, rising from one case to two.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and Breckland saw cases fall to two after reporting four and five cases respectively the previous week.

Norwich’s figure is the same as in the previous week, with three cases recorded up to August 7 and three up to July 31 - the equivalent of 2.1 cases per 100,000 people.

The number of new cases remained the same in North Norfolk, with one.

The figures, for the seven days to August 7, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The local list in full. From left to right it reads: name of local authority; the rate of new cases in the seven days to August 7; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 7; the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 31; the number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to July 31.

Great Yarmouth 15.1 (15), 1.0 (1)

Babergh 6.5 (6), 1.1 (1)

Broadland 6.1 (8), 1.5 (2)

West Suffolk 3.9 (7), 1.7 (3)

Ipswich 3.7 (5), 4.4 (6)

Mid Suffolk 2.9 (3), 1.0 (1)

Norwich 2.1 (3), 2.1 (3)

Breckland 1.4 (2), 3.6 (5)

South Norfolk 1.4 (2), 0.7 (1)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 1.3 (2), 2.6 (4) Fenland 1.0 (1), 6.9 (7)

North Norfolk 1.0 (1), 1.0 (1)

East Suffolk 0.4 (1), 3.2 (8).