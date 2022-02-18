Make-up artist to live paint model for endometriosis awareness

Niki Etheridge used her makeup and face painting skills to raise awareness of endometriosis on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok last year. - Credit: Niki Etheridge

A Norfolk make-up artist is hoping to raise awareness of a condition which affects one in 10 women by holding a live body painting display.

Niki Etheridge, 34, from Attleborough, will be holding the event on Saturday, March 5 in aid of Endometriosis UK and to coincide with Endometriosis awareness month, which aims to highlight the "often unrecognised condition".

Endometriosis can affect women of any age and is where tissue, similar to the lining of the womb, starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes, often causing significant pain.

The make-up artist, digital creator and beauty therapist was diagnosed with it eight years ago, after a cyst was found on her ovary that had to be removed.

Following her own personal experiences, she is passionate about raising awareness of the condition and has been holding fundraisers for the cause since 2017.

Niki Etheridge, braved the shave in January to help make a wig for someone who has lost their hair to cancer. - Credit: Niki Etheridge

She said: "I had struggled with so many issues before that which were put down to water infections and severe thrush, to which I was hospitalised and had lots of tests done but never got the right help or advice.

"I had never heard of the condition until I was diagnosed.

"And since then, I was shocked at how little people know about it.

"I've had so many women of all ages asking for more information as they have symptoms but have never heard of it, yet it is so common - one in 10 women suffer from it."

Last year, she held a face painting challenge in a bid to raise awareness on social media.

And now, she has set herself the challenge of live body painting a model in Queen's Square in Attleborough in just three hours.

Picture of body painting from previous event held by Niki Etheridge. - Credit: Jeff Mood Photography

There will also be a fete held at the square on the same day with traders, food, entertainment and a raffle.

The event will be held on March 5 in Attleborough. - Credit: Niki Etheridge

Miss Etheridge said: "I hope with this event I can grab people's attention to look out for the symptoms, listen to your body and urge your GP's to investigate via referrals.

"Don't suffer in silence, it's not always 'just period pain."

Endometriosis UK says around 1.5 women million in the UK have the condition.

Miss Etheridge has set up a JustGiving page to raise money, to donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/endobodypaint