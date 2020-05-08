Gallery

Town out in force for socially distanced VE Day celebrations

Families enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Organiser Claire Stebbings, second left, with her husband David, daughter Sami, and granddaughter Noma. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

A town came out in force for socially distanced celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Families enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Robin Townsend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Families enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Robin Townsend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Attleborough was in jubilant mood as the Keep Calm and Celebrate street party recognised three quarters of a century since German surrender at the end of the Second World War.

Among the busiest streets was Snowdrop Drive, where dozens of families enjoyed picnics and played music - all at a distance given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Bailey at his home in Attleborough, with his tribute to VE Day, which includes an unexploded bomb and tank defences known as 'hedgehogs'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Mark Bailey at his home in Attleborough, with his tribute to VE Day, which includes an unexploded bomb and tank defences known as 'hedgehogs'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elsewhere, on Norwich Road, wartime reenactor Mark Bailey decorated the grass verge outside his garden with an unexploded bomb display and hedgehog anti-tank defences.

“I’ve been reenacting for about 11 years and do events all over the UK,” said Mr Bailey, who runs an educational project called Discover D Day,

Alex Leighton and Suzi Harper join the families enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Alex Leighton and Suzi Harper join the families enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We were inundated with offers this year but with, what’s going on, everything has been cancelled.

“I thought, rather than sit here around doing nothing, I’d put some of the equipment out especially for VE Day.”

Andrea Curson with her sons Eddie, five and Harry two, joining the families enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Andrea Curson with her sons Eddie, five and Harry two, joining the families enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cody Andrews, two, and his sister, Darcy, five, with parents, Martin and Leanna enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Cody Andrews, two, and his sister, Darcy, five, with parents, Martin and Leanna enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mark Bailey at his home in Attleborough, with his tribute to VE Day, which includes tank defences known as 'hedgehogs'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Mark Bailey at his home in Attleborough, with his tribute to VE Day, which includes tank defences known as 'hedgehogs'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Families enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Families enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Kathy and Paul Broom enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, with everyone in their own driveways. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Kathy and Paul Broom enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, with everyone in their own driveways. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Families enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Tiana Cooper, 10, with her brother, Tiernan, seven; their parents Claire and Tony Cooper, and their grandmother, Janet Gannon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Families enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Tiana Cooper, 10, with her brother, Tiernan, seven; their parents Claire and Tony Cooper, and their grandmother, Janet Gannon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mark Bailey at his home in Attleborough, with his tribute to VE Day, which includes an air raid siren and tank defences known as 'hedgehogs'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Mark Bailey at his home in Attleborough, with his tribute to VE Day, which includes an air raid siren and tank defences known as 'hedgehogs'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Families enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Tam Mitchell with her daughter Maisie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Families enjoying the VE Day Keep Calm and Celebrate street party in Snowdrop Drive, Attleborough, all in their own driveways. Tam Mitchell with her daughter Maisie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY