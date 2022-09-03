Teenager whose mum gave him a kidney celebrating athletics triumphs

Rian Snell, 17 from Attleborough, who is enjoying success in transplant athletics - Credit: Evelina @ The British Transplant Games

A teenager who received a kidney from his own mother as a child is celebrating a huge medal haul at two major competitions.

Rian Snell, from Attleborough, received a kidney from mum Karen when he was just three years old after being diagnosed with a rare condition called posterior urethral valve.

He underwent his first procedure when he was still in the womb, but needed several more operations subsequently before receiving his mum's kidney transplant in July 2008.

Rian Snell, 17 from Attleborough, who is enjoying success in transplant athletics - Credit: Rose Bainbridge

But after attending the British Transplant Games when he was four, the teenager has gone on to compete in every subsequent event - supported by the Evelina London Children's Charity.

And this year, the 17-year-old came away from the games with four gold medals - in his disciplines of the 100-metre sprint, shot put, long jump and ball throw - which he followed up with one gold and three bronzes at the European Transplant and Dialysis Games.

He said: "This year has probably been the most important games for me as it is my last competing as a junior as part of Evelina London's team.

"I've made so many incredible friendships over the years with people who are similar to me - people who I know will be friends with for the rest of my life.

"Though I have had a lot of difficulties, I see the kidney transplant I got from my mum as a gift of life and I'm determined to live my life to the full."

He is now hoping to go on to compete at the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia next year, with his European results potentially earning him a place.

Rian Snell, competing at the British Transplant Games - Credit: Evelina @ The British Transplant Games

His mother said: "As he'd been through so much in his first years, Rian was understandably quite an anxious child and had developed some attachment issues.

"That all began to change after Rian began competing in the British Transplant Games.

"After one of his first games, he said that while he was there he felt normal.

"He wasn't the only one with tubes, or who needed medication - he didn't feel any different to anyone else.

"It became our yearly holiday and has been loved and cherished by his siblings, Arun, Daniel and Louise, almost as much as it has been by Rian."