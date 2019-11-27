GP surgery hopes online consultations will slash waiting times

A GP surgery is hoping to slash call waiting times and reduce the number of in person appointments with online consultations.

Attleborough Surgeries introduced the new consultation system on Monday, giving registered patients the option to request advice or an in person appointment via its website.

Since it launched more than 78 patients have used the service, and surgery manager Lucy McLean described the move as a "win win situation".

She said: "Not everybody is up for the change but it is a fantastic system for most people. The longest someone has waited for a response is one hour, and it is saving people from unnecessarily taking time off work to come in for an appointment."

Although patients will still be able to book appointments over the phone, the manager said she hoped online consultations would make it easier to respond appropriately.

The system has already been rolled out on 15 GP websites in Norfolk and Waveney, with 40 more preparing to launch.