Mayor offers ‘personal message’ amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 13:14 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 25 March 2020

Mayor Tony Crouch has written a 'personal message' to the residents of Attleborough amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Tony Crouch has written a 'personal message' to the residents of Attleborough amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

The mayor of Attleborough says the town council is doing “all we can” to assist the community amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Several Attleborough town councillors have offered support amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a ‘personal message’ addressed to residents of the town, Tony Crouch urged people to be mindful of social distancing advice as measures to prevent the spread of the virus tighten.

But he also highlighted the army of local businesses and traders who have come out in force to offer help and services to those forced into isolation.

MORE: Town rallies around elderly, vulnerable and those in isolation

Taila Taylor is taking donations of essential supplies at her family's pub, The London Tavern in Attleborough.

“It is fair to say that the uncharted waters of COVID-19 have already brought change as to how we all live our lives,” wrote Mr Crouch.

“The town council wishes to reassure you that services are continuing as much as possible and in line with government guidance.

“The health and welfare of all our staff, councillors and residents is our primary concern and we do not underestimate the challenges which we all face.

Taila Taylor and fellow Attleborough councillor Lucan Grave have been offering their services amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Now more than ever, your local businesses and traders are there for you.”

The mayor went on to emphasise the willingness of town councillors to offer support to those in self-isolation.

Taila Taylor is one of the members actively lending a helping hand, with her family’s pub, The London Tavern, operating as a donation point for essential supplies.

The London Tavern in Attleborough has become a makeshift donation point for essential supplies.

Alongside fellow town councillor Lucan Grave and several others volunteers, Miss Taylor has been posting cards with contact details and delivering items to people who get in touch.

The full list of councillors available for support, with contact details, has been published on the Attleborough Town Council website.

For the latest news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

Click here to find out more about the EDP’s Here to Help campaign.

