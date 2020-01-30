Search

Advanced search

Toddler finally receives drug which could add 25 years to her life

PUBLISHED: 17:46 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:46 30 January 2020

Esme Ives has received her first box of medicine for cystic fibrosis (CF) Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Esme Ives has received her first box of medicine for cystic fibrosis (CF) Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

A two-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis has received her first parcel containing a drug which could add an extra 25 years to her life.

Esme Ives has received her first box of medicine for cystic fibrosis Esme and Sister Willow (CF) Pictures: Brittany WoodmanEsme Ives has received her first box of medicine for cystic fibrosis Esme and Sister Willow (CF) Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Esme Ives and her family are celebrating the milestone after a long battle to get the drug Orkambi made available on the NHS.

In October, the family were given the news that Esme could be one of 5,000 patients to access the drug.

The first box of the Orkambi medicine arrive at the family's home in Attleborough on Monday.

Mrs Ives said the drug could allow Esme to live into her 60s, allowing her to have her own family.

Esme Ives has received her first box of medicine for cystic fibrosis (CF) Esme with her Mum and Sister Willow Pictures: Brittany WoodmanEsme Ives has received her first box of medicine for cystic fibrosis (CF) Esme with her Mum and Sister Willow Pictures: Brittany Woodman

The couple were told when Esme was born in 2017 that she could live into her early 40s.

Mrs Ives, a teacher, said: "As a family we can plan for our future. It will give her a better quality of life and she will live longer.

"Where before she was told 39 or 40 was her life expectancy she may live into her 60s and have her own children, maybe grandchildren."

Big sister Willow, four, was also excited by the news telling her sister her 'special medicine' had arrived.

Esme Ives has received her first box of medicine for cystic fibrosis (CF) Esme and Sister Willow Pictures: Brittany WoodmanEsme Ives has received her first box of medicine for cystic fibrosis (CF) Esme and Sister Willow Pictures: Brittany Woodman

You may also want to watch:

There is currently no cure for cystic fibrosis (CF). People with the condition may need to take different medicines everyday to help digest food and treat and prevent lung problems, as well as undergo daily physiotherapy, antibiotics, and take enzyme tablets with food.

Orkambi is said to slow decline in lung function - the most common cause of death for people with cystic fibrosis.

CF causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs, increasing the chances of serious lung infections and breathing problems

It is caused by a defective gene, and one in 25 people carry the faulty DNA.

The family said the drug would allow them to relax after years of contemplating the possibility of Esme dying before them.

Mrs Ives, a teacher, said: "We are looking forward to relaxing. We haven't got any major plans.

"Originally we knew there was a high chance she could die before us.

"Now it's a little bit more positive, that we will die before her.

"No-one wants to think about that you could bury your child."

"She is amazing with all her medicines, she accepts this is her life."

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Locals don’t know it exists’ - Is this bird-watching reserve East Anglia’s best kept secret?

Between the quiet Suffolk village of North Cove and the River Waveney nestles a hidden gem that many locals may not even know exists. Photos: North Cove Nature Reserve

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant that had cockroach infestation closes as owner seeks new investors

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has closed as he seeks new investors to revamp the restaurant. Picture: Simon Parkin

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Norwich City transfer rumours: Bid accepted for Coventry City youngster

Coventry City defender Sam McCallum is in advanced talks over a move to Norwich City Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Locals don’t know it exists’ - Is this bird-watching reserve East Anglia’s best kept secret?

Between the quiet Suffolk village of North Cove and the River Waveney nestles a hidden gem that many locals may not even know exists. Photos: North Cove Nature Reserve

Double hit-and-run on NDR

Police said an collision occured between two vehicles on the NDR on Friday, January 24. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24