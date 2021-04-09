Helpline set up amid coronavirus pandemic takes 1,000th call

Video

Published: 2:59 PM April 9, 2021

Taila Taylor has been taking calls from residents in Attleborough throughout the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Archant

A phone line set up to support people throughout the coronavirus pandemic has taken its 1,000th call.

The Attleborough Coronavirus Helpline reached the momentous milestone on Wednesday, almost a year after being set up.

In that time, a group of around 40 volunteers from the group known as Attleborough Viral Kindness have assisted hundreds of locals with shopping, picking up prescriptions and transport to vaccination appointments.

Town councillor Taila Taylor, who has taken the vast majority of calls, was delighted with the achievement.

"I did think the helpline might be a success because I could see it was something the town needed," added Miss Taylor.

"What's amazing is that, a year down the line, the commitment from all our volunteers is still there.

"They are the ones making this possible and still going above and beyond. And they have said they are more than happy to keep helping."

The Attleborough Coronavirus Helpline is still available on 01953 686538.