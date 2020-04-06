Couple describe spending 50th wedding anniversary on coronavirus lockdown

Janet and Steve Renforth, from Attleborough, on their wedding day in 1970. Picture: Renforth family Archant

A couple have described the unexpected experience of spending their 50th wedding anniversary in lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Janet and Steve Renforth, from Attleborough, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in lockdown due to the coronavirus. Picture: Renforth family Janet and Steve Renforth, from Attleborough, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in lockdown due to the coronavirus. Picture: Renforth family

Janet and Steve Renforth found themselves confined to their Attleborough home as they celebrated on Saturday, April 4.

The pair, who met in 1967 while working in Dunstable, were married in 1970 and moved to Norfolk soon after.

Janet and Steve Renforth, from Attleborough, on their wedding day in 1970. Picture: Renforth family Janet and Steve Renforth, from Attleborough, on their wedding day in 1970. Picture: Renforth family

They spent a period in Hemsby before living in Bradwell for more than 30 years until 2014, when they retired to Attleborough.

Despite missing out on a celebratory trip to Derbyshire due to the coronavirus pendemic, Mr and Mrs Renforth enjoyed a quiet day in each other’s company.

Janet and Steve Renforth, from Attleborough, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in lockdown due to the coronavirus. Picture: Renforth family Janet and Steve Renforth, from Attleborough, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in lockdown due to the coronavirus. Picture: Renforth family

MORE: Couple returning home after being stranded on coronavirus cruise ship

“We had a lovely day - we’ve got no complaints,” said Mrs Renforth, 68. “We had a facetime call with our family and of course we had a bottle of champagne.

“We’ve never had an anniversary like that, but we did the best we could in the circumstances.”

Mr Renforth, 71, added: “It was definitely different. We would have been on our own in Derbyshire anyway, but we were in contact with the kids so we got the best of both worlds.”

For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.

You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.