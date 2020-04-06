Couple describe spending 50th wedding anniversary on coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 13:07 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 06 April 2020
A couple have described the unexpected experience of spending their 50th wedding anniversary in lockdown.
Janet and Steve Renforth found themselves confined to their Attleborough home as they celebrated on Saturday, April 4.
The pair, who met in 1967 while working in Dunstable, were married in 1970 and moved to Norfolk soon after.
They spent a period in Hemsby before living in Bradwell for more than 30 years until 2014, when they retired to Attleborough.
Despite missing out on a celebratory trip to Derbyshire due to the coronavirus pendemic, Mr and Mrs Renforth enjoyed a quiet day in each other’s company.
“We had a lovely day - we’ve got no complaints,” said Mrs Renforth, 68. “We had a facetime call with our family and of course we had a bottle of champagne.
“We’ve never had an anniversary like that, but we did the best we could in the circumstances.”
Mr Renforth, 71, added: “It was definitely different. We would have been on our own in Derbyshire anyway, but we were in contact with the kids so we got the best of both worlds.”
