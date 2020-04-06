Search

Couple describe spending 50th wedding anniversary on coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:07 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 06 April 2020

Janet and Steve Renforth, from Attleborough, on their wedding day in 1970. Picture: Renforth family

Archant

A couple have described the unexpected experience of spending their 50th wedding anniversary in lockdown.

Janet and Steve Renforth found themselves confined to their Attleborough home as they celebrated on Saturday, April 4.

The pair, who met in 1967 while working in Dunstable, were married in 1970 and moved to Norfolk soon after.

They spent a period in Hemsby before living in Bradwell for more than 30 years until 2014, when they retired to Attleborough.

Despite missing out on a celebratory trip to Derbyshire due to the coronavirus pendemic, Mr and Mrs Renforth enjoyed a quiet day in each other’s company.

MORE: Couple returning home after being stranded on coronavirus cruise ship

“We had a lovely day - we’ve got no complaints,” said Mrs Renforth, 68. “We had a facetime call with our family and of course we had a bottle of champagne.

“We’ve never had an anniversary like that, but we did the best we could in the circumstances.”

Mr Renforth, 71, added: “It was definitely different. We would have been on our own in Derbyshire anyway, but we were in contact with the kids so we got the best of both worlds.”

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons' over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norwich pub landlords quarantined on cruise ship where two people died of coronavirus

Anthea and Roger Cawdron have been isolating in their cabin. Picture: Anthea Cawdron

Five more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals

There have been four more coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Archant.

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Drivers warned lockdown could leave car batteries drained

Batteries can go flat is a car is not used for a long period. Picture: Getty Images

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons' over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The Norwich City debate - What next?

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke and his players await news on when or if the Premier League season resumes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Barber tells customers 'have some respect' after being inundated with requests for home hair cuts

Gentleman Jacks is now closed because of coronavirus. Pic: Gentleman Jacks/Nejron Photo

Paramedics told to cover up uniform in public

The East of England Ambulance Service has told its staff to not display their logo and uniform in public. Picture: David Tillyer

Houghton Festival organisers 'hopeful' 10,000 person party will go ahead

DJ Ricardo Villalobos playing a set at Houghton Festival in 2018 Photo: Jake Davis
