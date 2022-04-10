Care worker uses artistic talent to immortalise colleagues

Angela Spencer, with a selection of portraits of colleagues she painted - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

A care home worker was so struck by the dedication of her colleagues throughout the pandemic that she has immortalised them in paint.

A selection of portraits painted by Angela Spencer - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

Angela Spencer works as a care support worker at St Edmunds residential care home in Attleborough.

But in her spare time, she is also a keen artist, who specialises in painting portraits of people.

Steve Ibell, with his Angela Spencer portrait - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

And she was so moved by the dedication of her colleagues throughout the pandemic that she decided to paint 12 of them - but with a twist.

In each of the 12 portraits, the colleagues are captured wearing their PPE masks.

Lorraine Siddell, with her Angela Spencer portrait - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

She said: "I wanted to reflect who they all are through their eyes only - and find the person behind the mask."

Despite the paintings having the look of a seasoned artist with decades of experience, the support worker only took up painting two years ago - taken up as a hobby and a form of relaxation.

Patricia Smith, with her Angela Spencer portrait - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

The series of portraits have been titled 'Behind the Mask' and were done as a way of thanking her colleagues for going above and beyond during the last two years.

One colleague, Sally Dewar, said she now hangs her portrait proudly in her home.

Sally Dewar, with her portrait - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

She said: "When I saw it, I was amazed and so was my family.

"For obvious reason, much of the focus on the past two years has been on the NHS, so it was touching that somebody decided to do this in a care home."

Jen Pochin, manager of St Edmunds, said: "The paintings are incredible, and she is such a wonderful person to have on our team – she brings so much creativity."

Angela Spencer, centre, with colleagues Wendy Dye, Steve Ibell, Patricia Smith, Sally Dewar and Lorraine Siddell - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography

Ms Spencer has presented all the paintings to her colleagues as gifts and plans to make two photo books containing the entire series - one of which will be stored at the home for visitors and residents alike to enjoy.

Her gesture echoes that of self-taught artist Wendy Kimberley from Little Melton, who last year created canvas portraits of 51 health care workers across Norfolk and beyond.

And earlier this year, Christine Goddard, from Thetford, also painted dozens of health workers to show her own appreciation for the pandemic response.

Wendy Dye, with her portrait - Credit: Daniel Lightening Photography



