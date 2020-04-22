Video

Business offering delivery of sweet treats via bicycle during lockdown

Vanessa Beales-Howes, who runs Attleborough business Sweet-Ness, has been delivering sugary treats during coronavirus lockdown.

A business is keeping customers sweet by delivering sugary treats throughout the coronavirus pandemic.



Vanessa Beales-Howes, who runs Attleborough-based Sweet-Ness, is using her one form of exercise per day to drop off goodies during lockdown.

Mrs Beales-Howes has been pedalling within a three-mile radius and is also posting to those who live further afield, some as far away as London.



“Usually I supply to a couple of cafes, but they have obviously had to close,” said Mrs Beales-Howes, 47. “I thought ‘why not start a delivery service while doing my hour’s exercise?’



“I’ve been really busy which is wonderful. With people in isolation, it’s nice to have a delivery to look forward to - especially of sweet treats.

“Lots of people are ordering for family who don’t know they are going to receive a delivery, so it’s been lovely seeing people’s happy faces.”

To place an order, send a message via the Sweet-Ness Facebook page.

