Business offering delivery of sweet treats via bicycle during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:00 22 April 2020
Archant
A business is keeping customers sweet by delivering sugary treats throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Vanessa Beales-Howes, who runs Attleborough-based Sweet-Ness, is using her one form of exercise per day to drop off goodies during lockdown.
Mrs Beales-Howes has been pedalling within a three-mile radius and is also posting to those who live further afield, some as far away as London.
MORE: The Attleborough workers keeping the town connected
“Usually I supply to a couple of cafes, but they have obviously had to close,” said Mrs Beales-Howes, 47. “I thought ‘why not start a delivery service while doing my hour’s exercise?’
“I’ve been really busy which is wonderful. With people in isolation, it’s nice to have a delivery to look forward to - especially of sweet treats.
“Lots of people are ordering for family who don’t know they are going to receive a delivery, so it’s been lovely seeing people’s happy faces.”
To place an order, send a message via the Sweet-Ness Facebook page.
For the latest COVID-19 news, visit the Norfolk Coronavirus Updates Facebook page.
You can also subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, providing all the latest from where you live.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.