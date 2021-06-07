Symptom-free Covid testing sites to open in Swaffham

Video

Published: 1:24 PM June 7, 2021

People in Swaffham are being encouraged to come forward and access symptom-free Covid testing on a walk-in basis.

Tests are being made available to those who are not suffering from symptoms of the virus at two locations in the Breckland market town.

The Theatre Street car park will be used by health officials from 8am to 6.30pm on Tuesday, June 6, and Saturday, June 12.

Meanwhile the Market Place car park will also become a testing facility during the same hours on Wednesday, June 9, and Friday, June 11.

Around one in three people infected with Covid-19 show no symptoms and could be spreading the disease without knowing.

An asymptomatic testing programme is therefore being delivered locally by Breckland Council and Norfolk County Council's public health team.

Similar sites have already been set up in Thetford, Watton, Attleborough, King's Lynn, Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: "We need to take every measure possible as we open up our community to ensure Covid-19 is not spreading undetected within the community, and possibly putting vulnerable people at risk.

"These tests can help identify people who have Covid but no symptoms, ensuring they avoid spreading it to their friends, loved ones and within their communities.

"I hope residents in and around Swaffham will make the most of the opportunity to access a test."

Tests at both Swaffham sites do not need to be pre-booked, meaning anyone without coronavirus symptoms can simply drop in and received a lateral flow kit.

Those who do have symptoms - such as a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste, should instead book a test by visiting gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or calling 119.

Latest published data shows Breckand had Norfolk's highest Covid infection rate in the seven days up to June 1, at 21.4 cases per 100,000 people.

South Norfolk had the lowest, at just 4.3 cases per 100,000.

Across the UK, another 5,341 lab-confirmed cases of the virus were reported on Sunday (June 6).