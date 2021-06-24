More walk in clinics announced for first and second jabs

Published: 6:14 PM June 24, 2021

More than 17m people have now been given their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to NHS figures. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Additional walk-in clinics for people awaiting their Covid-19 jabs have been revealed.

NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG has announced people aged 40 and over can visit one of its walk-in vaccination centres every day without the need for an appointment from Monday, June 28.

The CCG said additional walk-in clinics will make getting a Covid vaccination "even easier" and in getting as many people vaccinated before mid-July.

The walk-in slots are provided in addition to bookable appointments on the national booking system online and the 119 telephone number.

New opportunities for people aged 40 & over to access their 2nd AstraZeneca jab early (8 weeks after their 1st jab). Book your jab at https://t.co/WuuC4aPWBO (you’ll see earlier appts available b4 you cancel your later date), ring 119, or drop in to one of our walk-in centres. 👇 pic.twitter.com/Sgrf5sDnAz — CCS NHST (@ccs_nhst) June 24, 2021

Melanie Craig, chief executive of NHS Norfolk and Waveney CCG, said: “We will be jabbing all over Norfolk and Waveney - in shopping centres, community venues, at hospitals, schools, GP practices and pharmacies from King's Lynn to Lowestoft - to protect local people.”

“We are all desperate to see the final restrictions lifted on July 19, getting your vaccination will help us get there safely.

“We have listened to local people and hope that more evening and weekend clinics will be popular with those who struggle to make it during the week due to work or childcare commitments."

People can now get their second AstraZeneca jab after 8 weeks.

AZ second dose walk-in clinic (aged 30/40+):

·Castle Quarter, Norwich - June 24-27 from 5pm to 7pm.

Vaccination centres offering second AZ doses walk-ins everyday from Monday, June 28:

· Norwich Castle Quarter Shopping Centre from 8.30 am to 6.30pm

· Kings Lynn Corn Exchange from 9am to 3pm

· Attleborough Connaught Hall from 9am to 3pm

· Lowestoft Old Law Courts 9am to 3pm

· Harleston Paddock Road surgery from 9am to 3pm

From Monday, July 5, evening walk-in sessions for AstraZeneca second doses will delivered at the following venues from 5.30pm to 7.30pm with no appointment needed:

· Attleborough Connaught Hall - Mondays

· Kings Lynn Corn Exchange- Tuesdays

· Lowestoft Old Law Courts- Wednesdays

· Norwich Castle Quarter Shopping Centre- Thursdays

AZ first doses (aged 40+) and second doses (aged 30) walk-in clinic with no appointment needed:

· Gurney Surgery, Norwich - clinic for over 40s from Thursday, June 24 from 2pm to 5pm.

· Diss Youth and Community Centre - clinic for over 40s first and second doses on Thursday, June 24 and Friday, June 25 from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 6.30pm.

· Kirkley Mill GP Surgery, Lowestoft- clinic for over 30s on Saturday, June 26 from 8.30am to 12pm.

· Community Hospital Bowthorpe Road, Norwich - clinic for over 30s including health and care workers on Tuesday, June 29 from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Pfizer and Moderna first doses for people over 18:

· Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), King's Lynn on, June 24 from 10am to 5pm, and Friday, June 25 from 8.30am to 5pm.

·Louise Hamilton Centre, James Paget Hospital, Gorleston on June 24 from 8.30am to 8.30pm, June 26 8.30am to 5.30pm, and June 27 from 8.30am to 5.30pm.

· The NHS vaccination bus, Thetford on June 25 from 11am to 4pm at Abbey Estate, June 26 from 10am to 3pm at Pine Close Estate.

· St Augustine’s Surgery, King's Lynn on June 25 from 3.30pm to 8pm.

· Norwich Community Hospital Bowthorpe Road, Norwich on June 25 from 2.45pm to 7.30pm, June 26 from 9.45am to 4.30pm, June 27 from 9.45am to 4.30pm

· Gurney Surgery, Norwich on June 26 from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.

· Market Gates Vaccination Centre, Great Yarmouth on June 25 from 8.30am to 8.30pm, June 26 from 8.30am to 5.30pm, June 27 from 8.30am to 5.30pm

· Long Stratton Village Hall, on June 27 from 9am to 12.45pm and 2pm to 5.45pm, and June 28 from 9am to 12.45pm and 2pm to 5.45pm.