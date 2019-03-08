Search

Assaults and 'inappropriate restraints' at care home for vulnerable adults

PUBLISHED: 06:00 27 October 2019

A care home for vulnerable adults has been plunged into special measures after inspectors found physical restraints had been used inappropriately on people in distress.

Sunnyside, in Martham, near Great Yarmouth was visited by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in August.

And a report published earlier this month revealed the home's inadequate ratings for safety, leadership and effectiveness.

The home, which provided personal care and support for adults with learning disabilities, autism and mental health needs, was looking after four people at the time of the inspection.

It was visited as part of a review ordered by central government into the use of restrictions used in settings which provide care for people with mental health needs, learning disabilities or autism.

The report looked at restrictive intervention practices, including restraint, seclusion and segregation, and found "staff were not all suitably trained" and the home could not prove the "use of physical restraint was appropriate to manage peoples distressed behaviours".

There were incidents of "one person assaulting other people", which caused residents "anxiety", and inspectors found there had been three incidents where restraint had been used in August 2019, despite under half the staff having safeguarding training.

The home was previously rated good at its last inspection in 2017 - but will now be re-inspected in six months, after being told to make "significant improvements".

Donna Moutarde, operations director of Crystal Care, which runs the home, said the home had been through a significant period of changes in staff and residents, which had caused "some difficulties for the home".

She said: "The company has reflected fully on the inspection report and is making improvements in all areas.

"Following the inspection there was a full review of the management structure of the home and changes were made immediately. The home is looking forward to a new manager starting at the end of the month.

"The health, safety and well-being of our service users at Sunnyside remains at the core of service delivery and the staff team at Sunnyside are very committed to the service users, showing dedication towards improvements to deliver high quality care."

