Asda calls for common sense after shopper spotted in pyjamas

A supermarket has called for common sense during the coronavirus pandemic after a customer hit out at shoppers visiting the store in their pyjamas.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, saw the pyjama-clad customer visiting Asda, in Lowestoft, on Monday.

A spokesperson for the store confirmed there is no rule banning customers from wearing pyjamas in store, although urged customers to “use common sense” at this time.

The woman said: “It wouldn’t put the rest of the community at ease to see someone walking around in their pyjamas and dressing gowns in the current climate with coronavirus.

“It is the first time I’ve really noticed it, but with what is happening at the moment, people are very anxious and that is filthy. We shouldn’t see people with their dressing gowns on.”

In a blog post, the company said they were following government advice surrounding the pandemic, saying: “We are recommending our customers and colleagues continue to thoroughly wash their hands on a regular basis.”