Care home aims to kick start young people's career in care

Published: 3:37 PM June 8, 2021

Young people aged 16 to 24 can apply as part of the Kickstart Scheme. - Credit: Docking House

Young people interested in a career in social care can take their first steps towards employment through a new work scheme at a Norfolk care home group.

ArmsCare Ltd has been accepted to run a Kickstart Scheme by the government to assist in the training, support, and development for those aged 16 to 24 wanting to explore working in the care sector.

Managing director Raj Sehgal said the company was "exceptionally passionate" to offer training to support the next generation of youth workers and open doors for them to explore.

Under the government funding, ArmsCare is offering 36 positions across five different job roles.

Jasmine Sehgal, finance officer for the group hopes more employers would want to run schemes.

She said: "We can try and bring people into the sector and bring people into the world of work.

"Our staff get more support on the floor, our residents get more people around and the candidates themselves get a massive benefit also out of it as well. It's a great scheme and it's getting more people working.

"I'm passionate about the scheme and what it can do. They can see the working side, the trianing, the professional side, from understanding CVs, time management, arriving on time for work and dressed well. Nobody really teaches you these things and that's what the scheme will show."

Those who take on a position will work a minimum of 25 hours paid under the national minimum wage for a six month period. Any additional hours will be paid to them by the company.

The government launched the Kickstart Scheme last September to provide funding to create new jobs for 16 to 24 year olds on Universal Credit who are at risk of long term unemployment.

Following its successful application, ArmsCare will receive £1,500 towards the training of each candidate and their development and will run the scheme until the end of 2021.

Job centres will refer candidates to ArmsCare for available positions with the applicant applying for the position.

The scheme has been backed by west Norfolk MP James Wild.



