Donation in memory of community stalwart provides surgery with vital equipment

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:07 PM August 13, 2021    Updated: 1:32 PM August 13, 2021
The family of Colin Armes raised money for School Lane Surgery in Thetford in his memory.

The family of a "special" community stalwart have provided a Thetford surgery with vital equipment in his memory.

Colin Armes died at the age of 90 on Monday, December 7 following a long battle with illness.

The former town, district and county councillor was well known and loved across Thetford, with his "unrelenting commitment" to bettering his community.

Colin Armes' family raised money for School Lane Surgery in Thetford as a show of appreciation for the care he received.

Mr Armes also served as mayor of Thetford and was involved in many committees, events and community groups in the town including the Thetford Festival and Barnham Cross Residents Association.

Following his passing, the Armes' family decided to raise money for School Lane Surgery in the town as a show of appreciation for the care that Mr Armes received while he was ill.

Pictured: Sylvia Armes holding the ECG machine with sons Nigel and Ian and staff at School Lane Surgery in Thetford.

Lesley Coombs at the surgery said Mr Armes was "touched and humbled" by the care of the team at the surgery. 

Around £1,030 was raised in his memory, which was used to purchase electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors. 

Dr Jon Bryson said: "Everyone at School Lane Surgery would like to thank the Armes' family and friends for their kind and generous donations after the sad loss of Colin.

"Colin always put others before himself and cared passionately about his community.

Former councillor and mayor of Thetford, Colin Armes, died at the age of 90 in December. - Credit: Archant

"The donations in Colin's name have enabled two new ECG monitors to be acquired and these will be used to help patients in Thetford.

"They are small but give high quality results and are easily transferrable as required.

"Having them will make a big difference to enable better diagnosis and save lives. Thank you, Colin, family and friends."

Colin Armes' family raised money for School Lane Surgery in Thetford as a show of appreciation for the care that he received.

Paying tribute to his dad in December, Nigel said Thetford's journey over the past 50 to 60 years was up there as being the "most radical in Norfolk", and that his dad was a big part of that.

He said: "Wherever there was something going on for the community, dad was involved.

"He never did anything for himself, he did it for others, no matter what it was."

Before his local political work, Mr Armes worked within the postal service - having found a job as a postman in Brandon after completing his national service with the RAF in Singapore.

