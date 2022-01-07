Lateral flow test stocks continue to run low across Norfolk and Waveney

Availability of lateral flow tests (LFTs) to check for possible coronavirus remains an issue for pharmacies across the region.

Pharmacists previously warned of major problems in the supply of lateral flow kits, with many people wanting tests being turned away empty handed.

Reporters from this newspaper visited more than a dozen pharmacies in Norwich, Lynn, Lowestoft and North Norfolk and found only a small number had any in stock.

They are also regularly unavailable through the post, on the government's own website.

In Norwich, out of eleven places visited on Friday, none had any available.

Maziar Moaddabi, of Vauxhall Pharmacy, in Suffolk Square, said he was having to turn away customers.

He added: “We had a delivery today which was the first one since last week. We get about 50 tests at a time and they go quickly. We used to keep a waiting list but by now it’s on a first come first serve basis.”

People can still visit the mobile testing centre in Norwich city centre for an on-the-spot LFT.

In King's Lynn only two out of the five chemists had tests and even their stocks were running low.

Meanwhile in North Norfolk, none of Cromer Pharmacy, Well in North Walsham and Willows Pharmacy in Aylsham had any. The picture was the same in Lowestoft.

Victoria New, a dispenser at Cromer Pharmacy, said: "We order them everyday but we don't always get guaranteed delivery. When we do get them they fly off the shelves."

A member of staff at Well in North Walsham said the pharmacy had not had any LFTs since Christmas.

Darren Wales, pharmacy manager at Central Pharmacy, located in Hayden Chemist on Bridge Road in Oulton Broad, said: "We have been actively trying to order more in every single day but there are still supply issues.

"A lot of people turn up expecting tests and we have to turn them away, they just say they won't bother with testing then.

"We are hoping that supply levels return to normal soon."

People with any covid-like symptoms are advised to book a test immediately. For those without symptoms they can still log onto the NHS website to find out where the nearest LFTs are available.