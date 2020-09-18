Infant school sends class into isolation after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

An infant school on the edge of Norwich has become the latest to confirm that one of its pupils has tested positive for coronavirus.

Arden Grove Infant School and Nursery, in Hellesdon, has become the latest school to take measures following a positive test for the virus among one of its pupils.

The school, which is part of the Wensum Trust, wrote to parents on Friday to inform them that a child in one of its classes had returned a positive test.

As a result, each member of the class is now required to isolate for the next two weeks, in line with government advice over cases in schools.

Sarah Waterfield, headteacher at Arden Grove, said: “We are working closely with Public Health England and Norfolk County Council following a confirmed case of coronavirus, affecting one child at our school.

“The pupil’s bubble of 29 children and four teaching staff will now self-isolate for 14 days.

“The school has carried out a deep clean of all the relevant areas to prevent any further spread of the virus.

“From Monday, we will have remote learning in place to ensure the self-isolating bubble has home learning support. The families affected will be contacted regularly throughout the week and will be offered support, if needed.

“Our priority is to prevent the spread of the virus and keep our community safe. We have let all of our parents know and have advised them that if they, or their children, have symptoms, they can help to prevent the spread and protect others by isolating and booking a test by calling 119 or visiting www.nhs.uk.”

One parent, who did not wish to be named, praised the school for taking the swift action of sending the class home, but suggested further measures could have been taken.

They said: “I think the school has done right by sending the class home but it is quite a small school and pupils all use the same toilets, so I feel they should close the whole site.”

It comes after a number of other schools in the region also confirmed cases of the virus among pupils, including Wymondham High School Academy and East Coast College in Great Yarmouth.