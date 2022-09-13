News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hospital appointments cancelled for Queen's funeral

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:49 PM September 13, 2022
The Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital sign. Picture: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where appointments have been cancelled for the Queen's funeral - Credit: Norfolk and Norfolk University Hospital

A number of appointments at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital have been cancelled for the Queen's funeral.

Emergency, urgent and cancer services will still go ahead on Monday, September 19, but only a reduced routine service will run.

The NHS said the decision to cancel some appointments was taken in order to allow as many staff as possible to participate in the bank holiday and witness the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement from the hospital read: "Patients whose appointments are postponed on Monday will be contacted by the hospital specialty in charge of their appointment to confirm.

"Patients who do not hear from us before September 19 should attend as planned or notify the hospital if they are unable to attend their appointment."

People are being advised to wait until they are contacted about their appointment rather than calling the hospital.

A letter to all NHS organisations, sent from NHS England on Saturday, stated: "For patients with planned appointments that may be affected by the day of the funeral, please ensure they are informed in advance of any changes by utilising direct patient communications.

"Where planned appointments are going ahead it will also be important to confirm this is the case."

