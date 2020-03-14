Search

Coronavirus in Norfolk: Norwich's Apple store closed in wake of Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 09:11 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:31 14 March 2020

The Apple store in a Norwich shopping centre has been closed in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Apple has announced that all its retail stores, including the unit at the Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich, will be closing 'outside of Greater China until March 27'.

In a statement Apple said: 'In all of our offices, we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China. That means team members should work remotely if their job allows, and those whose work requires them to be on site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space.

'Extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites. In all our offices, we are rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks.'

It comes as Intu, the owner of Chapelfield, warned the mall could go bust if it cannot raise more funds as it slumped to a £2 billion annual loss.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Norfolk: Vaccine close to being developed for trials say scientists













Coronavirus in Norfolk: Norwich's Apple store closed in wake of Covid-19

