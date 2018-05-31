Search

Advanced search

Appeal for Muslim prayer room at hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:34 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 05 May 2020

An appeal has been lanched to build a Muslim prayer room at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

An appeal has been lanched to build a Muslim prayer room at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2014

An appeal has been launched to build a Muslim prayer room at a Norfolk hospital.

Stella Green, lead chaplain at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, said the facility would make a big difference to its Muslim doctors and nurses.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise funds for the prayer room, which would complement the existing multi-faith chapel, called the Sacred Space, which was built in 2009.

MORE - Hardship fund launched for QEH staff battling coronavirus

Some people use it to pray, some to wait while a loved one has an operation, others just to sit quietly for a few minutes.

But the coronavirus emergency has shown the need for an additional prayer room.

Muslim doctors and nurses, who have been at the forefront of caring for patients with Covid-19, have grown in number in recent years, and are finding that the sacred space no longer serves their needs.

The hospital’s solution is to create a new purpose-built Muslim prayer room, which will have adequate space and washing facilities for staff and patients. In addition, this will mean that the Sacred Space remains a quiet, contemplative space within the hospital for visitors of all faiths and none.

MORE - Cornavirus cases falling in West Norfolk

Chaplain Stella Green said: “Having a new Muslim Prayer Room within the hospital would make such a positive difference to our fantastic NHS staff and patients.

“It would actually benefit everyone who uses the Sacred Space, whether they are Muslim, people of faith, or those without a faith who just need a quiet place.”

Mohammed Mehr, the consultant leading the Muslim fundraising effort, said: “The Muslim staff at the hospital are committed to providing the very best care for the people of west Norfolk.

“Of course, we have many difficult things to deal with, and we are at least as vulnerable to infection as other staff members at the moment. Having a quiet place to come to pray really helps us to get through our day.”

The JustGiving page can be found here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Tributes paid to cafe owner who was ‘at his happiest helping people’

Keith Thomson, who ran Jester's Cafe in Bungay for more than 10 years. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Thomson family

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

18 new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk care homes

The latest ONS figures show the CQC has reported more than 4,300 deaths in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24