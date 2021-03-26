News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Coronavirus outbreak at Wayland prison

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:13 PM March 26, 2021   
Wayland Prison Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

There has been a coronavirus outbreak at HMP Wayland prison - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

There has been an outbreak of coronavirus at one of Norfolk's prisons. 

Several cases of Covid-19 have been identified at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton. 

HMP Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

There has been a coronavirus outbreak at HMP Wayland prison - Credit: Ian Burt

Outbreaks are defined as there being two or more confirmed cases among individuals associated with the same non-residential setting.

The Ministry of Justice remains guarded over the incident, stating its priority was to "limit the spread of the virus and protect the lives of those who live and work in prisons."

A spokesman added: “We have taken precautionary measures at Wayland, in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

While the specific number of cases in the prison is unknown, the area of Wayland, Ellingham and Great Hockham had by far the highest infection rate in Norfolk in the seven days up to March 20.

Its rate of 349.2 cases per 100,000 people - equating to 33 actual cases - was almost three times higher than that of second-place Swaffham. 

HMP Wayland suffered an outbreak in January, which saw around 100 inmates and staff test positive. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
  2. 2 Q&A: What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?
  3. 3 'Like the Bermuda Triangle': City downsizers slam outdoor space
  1. 4 Two Norfolk spots make the Sunday Times' 'best places to live' list
  2. 5 White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast
  3. 6 Electrician spent £16,500 paid in error after thinking it was furlough pay
  4. 7 Boy, 12, punched by man as he walked home from school
  5. 8 Man dies after car leaves the road, inquest hears
  6. 9 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
  7. 10 7 picnic spots across Norfolk for your group of six
Coronavirus
Watton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
70 Marine Parade

New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Gary 'Gee' Smith has died suddenly

Pregnant woman's heartache after husband's sudden death

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Chief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve Adams

Chief constable Simon Bailey to step down from Norfolk force

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus