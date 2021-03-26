Coronavirus outbreak at Wayland prison
There has been an outbreak of coronavirus at one of Norfolk's prisons.
Several cases of Covid-19 have been identified at HMP Wayland in Griston, near Watton.
Outbreaks are defined as there being two or more confirmed cases among individuals associated with the same non-residential setting.
The Ministry of Justice remains guarded over the incident, stating its priority was to "limit the spread of the virus and protect the lives of those who live and work in prisons."
A spokesman added: “We have taken precautionary measures at Wayland, in line with public health guidance, and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”
While the specific number of cases in the prison is unknown, the area of Wayland, Ellingham and Great Hockham had by far the highest infection rate in Norfolk in the seven days up to March 20.
Its rate of 349.2 cases per 100,000 people - equating to 33 actual cases - was almost three times higher than that of second-place Swaffham.
HMP Wayland suffered an outbreak in January, which saw around 100 inmates and staff test positive.
