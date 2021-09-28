Health chief: 'There are advantages' to virtual GP appointments

Published: 5:34 PM September 28, 2021

Face-to-face appointments with Norfolk and Waveney GPs have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, a regional health official has said, but overall contact between patients and GPs has increased.

Responding to a question at the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG)’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, CCG chair Dr Anoop Dhesi said: “The current situation is that the number of [overall] patient contacts are now more than they were prior to the pandemic.

Dr Anoop Dhesi, chair of the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group - Credit: Archant

“The face-to-face number of contacts aren’t as much as they were before the pandemic, but the other ways of contacting practices and having contacts with GPs and their staff and the people that work with them are much more than they were previously - particularly online access and telephone access, which a lot of patients do appreciate.

“Younger people and working people, who previously didn’t access primary care as much, are much more willing and able to access those services, so there have been advantages."

Mr Dhesi added: “If patients need to be seen face to face, that is something that we are promoting and which is accessible across the area.”