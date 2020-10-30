Search

Advanced search

Pub shuts for 12 days after kitchen worker gets Covid

PUBLISHED: 12:17 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 30 October 2020

The oldest pub/restaurant in Loddon, Norfolk, will close for 12 days. PHOTO: The Angel

The oldest pub/restaurant in Loddon, Norfolk, will close for 12 days. PHOTO: The Angel

Archant

The management team at a pub have decided to close for 12 days after a kitchen team member tested positive for coronavirus.

The management team have taken the precautionary measure to close for 12 days. PHOTO: The AngelThe management team have taken the precautionary measure to close for 12 days. PHOTO: The Angel

A spokesman at The Angel, Loddon, said it was the responsible decision to take and that the team member had isolated immediately.

A few team members who worked in close proximity to the worker have been contacted via the NHS App to say they also have to isolate.

The spokesman said: “We feel it will be irresponsible to keep the pub open in the knowledge that someone in our building has had it.

You may also want to watch:

“So reluctantly we will close the pub immediately for approximately 12 days.

“We have been abiding by all the guidelines such as sticking to two metres, and carrying out deep and professional cleaning.

“The virus came from an outside source from someone who caught it in a school and who then passed it on to the kitchen worker.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

England to enter second national lockdown, PM confirms

Matt Hancock, Boris Johnson and Chris Witty. Picture: PA/Henry Nicholls/Eddie Mulholland/PA Video

The list of businesses which will be forced to closed under new lockdown

Glass of light beer in a pub. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

City’s season to continue during second lockdown

Emi Buendia was on target for Norwich City at Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Devastating’ - businesses gear up to weather second lockdown

Cata Parrish, who owns Re.Source on Timber Hill, Norwich. Picture: Archant

Seeing family and NCFC games - the new national lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire