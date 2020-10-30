Pub shuts for 12 days after kitchen worker gets Covid

The oldest pub/restaurant in Loddon, Norfolk, will close for 12 days. PHOTO: The Angel Archant

The management team at a pub have decided to close for 12 days after a kitchen team member tested positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The management team have taken the precautionary measure to close for 12 days. PHOTO: The Angel The management team have taken the precautionary measure to close for 12 days. PHOTO: The Angel

A spokesman at The Angel, Loddon, said it was the responsible decision to take and that the team member had isolated immediately.

A few team members who worked in close proximity to the worker have been contacted via the NHS App to say they also have to isolate.

The spokesman said: “We feel it will be irresponsible to keep the pub open in the knowledge that someone in our building has had it.

You may also want to watch:

“So reluctantly we will close the pub immediately for approximately 12 days.

“We have been abiding by all the guidelines such as sticking to two metres, and carrying out deep and professional cleaning.

“The virus came from an outside source from someone who caught it in a school and who then passed it on to the kitchen worker.”