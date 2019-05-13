Conduct hearing for paramedic accused of making racist comment to patient

A paramedic employed by the region's ambulance service is facing a conduct hearing for allegedly making a racist comment to a patient.

Andrew Roberts, who was working for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust at the time, is accused of referring to the patient as having "DPS".

Details from an upcoming conduct and competence committee hearing allege "DPS" stands for "dying **** syndrome".

It is alleged Mr Roberts explained the term's meaning to a colleague, confirming it related to Asian people.

The incident is alleged to have happened on or around April 30, 2017 during the patient's handover to two of Mr Roberts's colleagues.

The hearing takes place between May 20 and 23 at the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service in London.

The allegation is that the comments were racist, that the actions constitute misconduct and that Mr Roberts's fitness to practise is impaired.