A retired Norfolk GP has warned that many people in the region feel the health system has been “stolen from them” amid a move towards virtual doctor’s appointments.

Andrew Hayward, who was a GP in East Harling for 27 years, told a meeting of health bosses that “a large of number of people simply do not understand, and frankly feel a little bitter” about the fast pace of change in healthcare, which was accelerated by the Covid pandemic.

He said the technological shift had been “of necessity, but if we’re honest, this has been the way things [have been] leading for several years”.

He added: “They feel not consulted - and they feel that they haven’t been taken along with those changes…

“There is also a significant minority of people who welcome being able to access online healthcare - of course that tends to be the younger, more capable, and more IT-literate groups - and they think it’s brilliant.

“But the people that are most vulnerable - not all the elderly, not stereotyping elderly people - but generally, older people, or also younger people who don’t have good access, who are poor, drug addicts, and there’s a group of people who simply don’t trust any form of online activity, because of paranoid feelings about government monitoring and things like that.

“[For those people], it’s become a worse service, I’m sorry to say, and I hate saying that.”

Dr Hayward, who sits on the board of Healthwatch Norfolk, said he had recently spoken to patients at one surgery who were “frankly quite angry, not with the individual clinicians… but as they see it, the broader system that they feel has been stolen from them.”

The former GP’s comments were made at a Tuesday committee meeting of the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), at which members looked at a new report on access to GPs.

The paper outlines how, between April and November 2021, a total of 4,959,757 face-to-face, telephone and online appointments were delivered by GPs in Norfolk and Waveney.

It points out that the proportion of face-to-face appointments in the region in that period, 84.6pc, was higher than the national figure of 70.7pc.

But it also notes that between April 2021 and January 2022, the CCG received 259 concerns or complaints from patients of which 85 related to access and appointments.

And in turn, it warned of an “increase in challenging behaviour from patients against staff” across the health system.

Kathy Branson, who serves as the registered nurse on the CCG’s governing body, said however that she felt frustrated by the report’s apparent failure to recognise some of the reasons why that behaviour had increased.

Ms Branson said that in one of her local social media groups in Old Catton, “people are rampaging about how they never bother to go to the GP because it’s ‘just a waste of time’”.

She added: “Whether that’s based in fact or not, I think there needs to be something in this paper which simply recognises that changes in the way people work, and the enforced changes by the pandemic, have given rise to high emotion, and we’re seeking to address that.”

Mr Hayward agreed that the report “produced the factual rebuttal [to patients’ anger], but not at an emotional level”.

Sadie Parker, the CCG’s associate director of primary care said: “I think we well recognise many of the points that have been made today.

“On a grand scale, we know that every month, the equivalent of roughly half our population - 600,000 or so appointments - are happening, so it’s a huge amount of activity.

“And for the vast majority of people, they’re probably quite happy.

“But nothing is perfect here, and perhaps the most concerning thing for me is the fact that the people who probably most need our support are the ones we don’t necessarily pick up, in all of that work.

She said the CCG’s focus would be to “try and understand and get underneath our health inequalities, data, [and] think about how we can better engage people.”