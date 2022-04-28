News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Analysis: All eyes on NHS England after damning mental health report

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 9:15 AM April 28, 2022
PICTURE POSED BY MODEL Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has been rated as inadequate by the CQC - Credit: PA

All eyes are now on NHS England and NHS Improvement, following the latest damning report into the mental health trust which covers Norfolk and Suffolk.

The national body is the one which will have to make a decision on whether the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust is able to recover from this.

Or whether the best approach now - after several false dawns - is to disband it and start afresh with a new structure, perhaps with two organisations, one for each county.

If it does decide that, it would be a case of going back to the future, for the Trust was set up ten years ago from a cross-border merger of two organisations.

It has been a deeply troubled body ever since its inception, with problems running deep.

Yet one of the most heartbreaking things about the latest report is the way it reflects on the hardworking individuals caring for the people who need their help.

It is clear from the report that the issues which blight the Trust have little to do with the efforts of its nurses, care workers and doctors.

The problems, though many, sit with those tasked with leading the organisation and the system within which it operates.

It must be deeply frustrating for people whose heart and soul rests in their desire to get out of bed in the morning and help others.

Failings within the system have left these hardworking individuals without the tools they need to provide the level of care the people of Norfolk and Suffolk deserve.

It is encouraging to hear that people at the very top of the Trust have vowed to own the problems that blight it, but equally, how many previous leaders have said the same thing?

Words can be powerful things, but in the case of NSFT they absolutely must be backed with action.

One encouraging vow the Trust leaders have made is to abandon a "top down" approach and listen to the concerns of staff, carers and patients.

The disconnect between the leadership and staff is longstanding - with clear consequences. If leaders are unaware of what their workers need, providing this for them becomes impossible.

This is a mistake the current leadership has insisted it is looking to address. It simply must.


