Ambulance crews won't be sent to certain calls, bosses warn

Tom Abell has officially taken up his post as chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST). - Credit: East of England Ambulance Service

People in need of ambulances may be forced to wait around 20 hours to be seen this Easter - with bosses also warning crews will only be sent to the most urgent calls until pressures subside.

Leaders of the region's ambulance trust have said it is facing "some of the most significant and sustained pressures" it has faced in years.

As a result, they have warned that crews will not be sent to certain situations at all, with the service forced to be ruthless in use of available staff to make sure those in the most urgent need do not go missed.

The service has temporarily suspended sending ambulances to 'category three' and 'four' calls - meaning only those with very serious or life-threatening conditions will be seen.

Category three calls include expectant mothers in the late stages of labour, non severe burns and diabetes patients, while category four extends to all non-urgent patients in need of hospital admission.

Bosses say that while certain exceptions may be made, this measure is necessary when the trust is under extreme pressure.

Tom Abell has been appointed as the new chief executive of EEAST. - Credit: EEAST

Tom Abell, chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, said: “We are currently experiencing some of the most significant and sustained pressures across urgent and emergency care services in recent years across the country.

"I am very sorry to those patients having to wait longer than we would like as we prioritise those patients who require emergency life-saving care.

“We are taking a range of steps to respond to these challenges, with our partners across the NHS – this includes strengthening clinical triage within our control centres so we can make sure we see the most clinically urgent patients, increasing the number of patients who we send to other NHS services where they do not require an ambulance, and taking steps to increase the number of ambulances we have available, such as offering additional overtime and working with private ambulance providers.

"We are also working with hospitals across our region to put in place arrangements to reduce handover delays."

It comes just weeks after the trust was forced to call on firefighters to respond to calls to cardiac events and adopt a 'drop and go' approach to hospital handovers - whereby paramedics call ahead to make sure crews can leave patients at hospital as swiftly as possible.

It also comes at a time with the entire NHS system in Norfolk and Waveney facing "unprecedented" levels of pressure.

This includes:

More than 33,000 patients going through A&E in March alone

More than 70pc of patients spending more than four hours in emergency departments

Staff sickness forcing some GP surgeries to temporary close or limit hours

The pressures have forced health leaders to plead with people not to visit hospital emergency departments unless they absolutely have to and for families to help care for their loved-ones in an effort to speed up hospital discharge.

Cath Byford, chief nurse at the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group. - Credit: Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group

Cath Byford, chief nurse at the Norfolk and Waveney CCG, said: “The local health and care system is working flat out to care for some very sick patients. As a result of safe, effective, compassionate care, many people are able to be discharged from hospital, but due to a number of reasons, cannot go home as temporary arrangements and support may not be in place.

“Friends, families and carers of individuals ready to leave hospital can help get people home quicker.

"No-one wants to stay in hospital longer than they need to so if you are a family member or friend and feel you can help, please speak with the nurse in charge.”

It has also prompted the NHS system in Norfolk and Waveney to launch its 'Spring into Health' campaign, which provides information on how and when to seek medical help.

Earlier this week, Matthew Taylor, from the NHS Confederation, told BBC television: "The brutal reality for staff and patients is that this Easter in the NHS is as bad as any winter."