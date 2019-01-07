Search

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

07 January, 2019 - 16:31
Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Archant

At least 14 ambulances were forced to queue up outside Norfolk’s largest hospital during one of its busiest ever days at A&E.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) said more than 420 patients attended the emergency department on Sunday, including 164 who arrived by ambulance.

Hospital chief executive Mark Davies said the number was “unprecedented” for that particular day.

It comes as a photograph shows 14 ambulances queued outside the hospital on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays.

A source claimed some ambulances were having to wait about three hours to offload patients.

Over the past 10 days the NNUH has faced an average of almost 150 ambulance arrivals every day, making it the busiest hospital in the east of England.

Mr Davies said: “Our staff continue to deliver great care and everyone at the hospital is focused on overcoming this challenge, including opening appropriate escalation areas across the hospital.

“We appreciate the understanding of our patients during this very busy period.

“We are always striving to do better and to be innovative and to provide the best possible care for our patients.”

Last week we reported how 14pc (560) of patients had to wait an hour to be transferred from an ambulance into A&E between December 3 and December 30 last year.

The aim is for patients to be transferred from an ambulance within 15 minutes.

Mr Davies said he expects the hospital to remain busy over the coming days.

Patients who require assistance for minor illnesses or injuries are urged to use pharmacies, GPs, 111 or the walk-in centre at Rouen Road in Norwich. There is also a minor injuries unit at Cromer Hospital.

To cope with increased demand over winter NNUH has put in place 57 extra beds, eight new rapid assessment and treatment cubicles, and expanded the opening hours of its older people’s emergency department.

It also has a dedicated winter room with a senior director, doctor, nurse and a senior manager from the ambulance service.

NNUH at Home will be launched this week to support some patients with care at home with bespoke services such as therapy and nursing care.

