Ambulance trust spends £20k of Captain Tom money on pin badges and dogs

The region's ambulance trust has been criticised for spending almost £15,000 of money raised by the late Captain Tom Moore on pin badges.

The East of England Ambulance Trust was allocated £120,000 by NHS Charities Together - the cause Captain Tom fundraised for - which was ringfenced to be spent on measures to improve staff wellbeing.

The vast majority of this money was spent on spaces for staff to use at ambulance stations, including benches, wellbeing gardens and rooms.

This included buying 120 benches which were put across 80 of its sites.

However, the Trust spent £14,937 of this money on 8,500 pin badges and cards which were sent to members of staff.

The move has been questioned by paramedics, with one describing it as "a shocking waste of time".

He said: "Staff could have benefited from welfare rooms, or where they do exist, upgraded ones.

"Many stations do not have those facilities at all and it would allow staff a quiet place to go if they have experienced a particularly stressful job.

"Often staff have to go into the crew room with lots of other staff who won't understand what they have just endured.

"Badges are not the answer and were a shocking waste of money."

The Trust also spent £5,000 of the grants on welfare dogs - a scheme which allows staff to spend time with an animal for therapeutic purposes. However, this project has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be piloted shortly.

The paramedic added: "I doubt very much that when people donated their hard-earned money, they thought some of it would be spent on badges and dogs."

An EEAST spokesman said: "During the pandemic, the Trust formed a charity working group from a cross-section of its staff to identify the best use of charitable funds.

"The ideas from that group were put forward for approval to the Charitable Funds Committee which is chaired by a non-executive director and made up of representatives from many departments across the Trust.

CAPTAIN TOM CONTROVERSY

The Captain Tom Foundation was set up during the Covid-19 pandemic after 100-year-old military veteran Thomas Moore, began walking laps of his garden in Bedfordshire to raise funds for NHS Charities Together, a federation of health service charities.

Captain Tom's fundraising captured the imagination of the locked-down British public, who rallied around to make donations to his cause.

The campaign raised a staggering £32.8m and the Captain Tom Foundation was founded as a mechanism for collecting the cash.

However, more than a year after Captain Tom's death and the foundation has become marred in controversy.

In March 2021, the Charity Commission opened a case into the charity after concerns were raised around arrangements between the organisation and a company linked to his family.

In June, the commission launched a statutory inquiry into the foundation, which is still ongoing.

The investigation is not linked to the NHS Charities Together organisation.