'Appalling' ambulance service misses deadline to pay worker £92k compensation

PUBLISHED: 13:14 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 26 September 2019

Gordon Fleming, a former mechanic at the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, was awarded a payout following an employment tribunal. Photo: BBC

Gordon Fleming, a former mechanic at the East of England Ambulance Service Trust, was awarded a payout following an employment tribunal. Photo: BBC

BBC

The ambulance service has failed to pay a worker £92,000 as ordered to by a court for threatening him when he was suicidal.

The East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: EEASTThe East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: EEAST

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) was slammed by judges at an employment tribunal in February in the case of Gordon Fleming.

Mr Fleming, who worked as a vehicle technician in Hellesdon, won a case for unfair dismissal and disability discrimination.

Judges gave the EEAST 21 days on September 3 to pay. But by the deadline of Tuesday September 24, Mr Fleming had not received a penny.

The employment tribunal heard the then head of HR threatened Mr Fleming with legal action when he sent an email about his suicidal thoughts.

Judges said the response from was the most "appalling" they had seen in their 60 years of combined service.

The EEAST spent more than £250,000 trying to defend the case.

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb also said the EEAST's behaviour was "appalling".

The EEAST has been contacted for comment.

