Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

£1/2m awarded to help ambulance volunteers in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:22 AM January 30, 2022
ambulance

East of England Ambulance Service has been awarded over £500,000 to help volunteers in Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has been awarded over half a million pounds to fund volunteers who help save lives in Norfolk.

NHS Charities Together have given the service £508,689 under the Ambulance Grants Programme which will be used to enhance the role of community first responders (CFRs) across the East of England.

CFRs are train volunteers dispatched to emergency incidents.

The money will fund falls equipment for 18 targeted CFR groups and provide initial falls training and ongoing annual recertification training to upskill volunteers.

It will also support 10 new CFR cars, all fully equipped with falls and response kits and fully trained falls volunteers.

Neville Hounsome, chair of the EEAST Charitable Funds Committee, added: “The Trust is delighted to have been granted such a large fund to support the work of our volunteers working with patients in the community.

"We hope to build on this success to provide further funding for staff and volunteers which otherwise would not be able to be funded via core NHS budgets.”

