Almost 200 pupils and five staff members isolating from school following positive coronavirus test

Jonathan Rockey, Principal at Wymondham High Academy. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Almost 200 pupils and five members of staff are isolating from a school which yesterday confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus since returning.

Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On Thursday evening, Wymondham High Academy wrote to parents informing them that a pupil at the school had tested positive for the virus, informing them that children in the same bubble would be required to isolate.

Now, the school has confirmed that the case was a pupil in Year 13 and as a result all students in the year group would be required to isolate.

Jonathan Rockey, principal at Wymondham, said this applies to 194 students in total and five staff members, all of whom have been asked to isolate.

The isolation period has been applied from the point the people last came into contact with the affected pupil and is due to expire on Friday, September 25.

The student had not been at school since the previous Friday, but delays meant their test result was not received until Thursday, September 17.

Mr Rockey said: “We can confirm that we have had our first positive test for coronavirus within the school community affecting just one student within our Year 13 bubble.

“The school is in touch with the student’s family and confirm that the pupil is well with almost no symptoms.

“This case comes as the nation is seeing an increase in cases and inevitably for school - despite all of the preventative measures that are in place - we will all see cases within our communities. We would ask that families ensure that they continue to discuss with their children the importance of following protective measures, both in school and at home.

“I would like to praise the way our pupils have responded to the measures that the school has put in place since the beginning of term for the safety of the whole community.”

However, one Year 13 student, who did not wish to be named, said he felt pupils had been “left in the dark” over the ordeal.

The 17-year-old said: “I found the emails from the school quite confusing and I think the bubble system is a little bit inconsistent.”