Everywhere you can get a walk-in vaccine in Norfolk this weekend
Robbie Nichols
The vaccine rollout continues this weekend in Norfolk.
New figures have revealed that more than 80pc of people in the county that are eligible for the vaccine have now been double jabbed.
The vaccine is now also being offered to those aged 16 and 17.
Only 7,000 people under 18 have been vaccinated in Norfolk and Waveney to date.
This weekend walk-in vaccines are available across Norfolk including Norwich, King’s Lynn, Dereham, Attleborough, Gorleston, and Harleston.
Any of these clinics can vaccinate anyone over the age of 18, with a those offering Pfizer also vaccinating 16 and 17-year-olds.
Below is the full list of places offering walk-in doses of the vaccine this weekend.
Centres open on Saturday, August 21
Norwich
- Norwich Community Hospital, NR2 3TU – 2pm till 8pm, Pfizer, open to 16 and 17-year-olds
- Castle Quarter, NR1 3DD – 9am till 3pm, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, open to 16 and 17-year-olds
Attleborough
- Connaught Hall, NR17 2AS – 9am till 3pm, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, open to 16 and 17-year-olds
Dereham
- Beetley Ward, Dereham Hospital, NR19 2EX – 9am till 3pm, Pfizer, open to 16 and 17-year-olds
Gorleston
- Louise Hamilton Centre, James Paget University Hospital, NR31 6LA – 8:30am till 5pm, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, open to 16 and 17-year-olds
Harleston
- Paddock Road Surgery, IP20 9AT - 9am till 3pm, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, open to 16 and 17-year-olds
Centres open on Sunday, August 22
Norwich
- Norwich Community Hospital, NR2 3TU – 9am till 5pm, Pfizer, open to 16 and 17-year-olds
- Castle Quarter, NR1 3DD – 9am till 3pm, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, open to 16 and 17-year-olds
Attleborough
- Connaught Hall, NR17 2AS – 9am till 3pm, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, open to 16 and 17-year-olds
Dereham
- Beetley Ward, Dereham Hospital, NR19 2EX, Pfizer, open to 16 and 17-year-olds
Gorleston
- Louise Hamilton Centre, James Paget University Hospital, NR31 6LA – 8:30am to 5pm, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, open to 16 and 17-year-olds
Harleston
- Paddock Road Surgery, IP20 9AT – 9am till 3pm, Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, open to 16 and 17-year-olds