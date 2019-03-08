Search

'None of the hard work has been wasted': All Hallows Hospital shuts

PUBLISHED: 13:39 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 08 May 2019

All Hallows Healthcare Hospital, Ditchingham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

All Hallows Healthcare Hospital, Ditchingham. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

After weeks of uncertainty, the All Hallows Healthcare Trust has announced the hospital will close.

Today (May 8) the trust confirmed the hospital in Ditchingham, near Bungay will shut, with health and care commissioners working on plans to secure the long-term future of the site.

Cath Byford, director of commissioning for Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG, said: "Following the trustees' decision to close the All Hallows hospital in Ditchingham, commissioners are now working to secure the long term future of the site.

"We are looking at ways to ensure that the facility can reopen in the near future to offer health and care services for the community. We would like to explore all options and wish to hear from providers who may be interested in providing services. It is essential that the new service model operated from the hospital is viable and will ensure the long term future of the site.

"We will also work with the community and the Community of All Hallows, which owns the building, to help determine the future of the facility. A steering group is being set up to support this process and key people will be asked to attend and provide feedback.

"At this current time, it is good news that we have secured new homes for all of the patients, and the remaining few patients who are still at the hospital will be moving very soon.

"We will continue to work with All Hallows until the closure of the Trust."

In a post to Facebook, All Hallows, Bungay said: "We were down at the Hospital for the scheduled Trustee meeting. Very poignant, as we all appreciate, even when we know that all that could be done has been done.

"But I think it is important to remember that none - absolutely none - of the hard work in making AH Hospital what it is, has been wasted. Even if we only touched one life, and we touched many more.

"God willing, this can be continued if not by the Trust which has been managing it."

